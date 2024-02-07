The art of the deal: How North Carolina candidates go about getting endorsements

Is it all who you know when it comes to a politician getting an endorsement?

Candidates across North Carolina spent the past few weeks declaring which organizations are backing their campaigns.

And they’re bragging about the big names they say have offered their support.

For Republican those include people like former President Donald Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sens. Thom Tillis and Ted Budd, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, state Senate leader Phil Berger and NASCAR legend Richard Petty.

Organizations making endorsements have included Club for Growth, Americans for Prosperity, GOPAC and the North Carolina Police Benevolent Association.

That leaves a lot of questions about how candidates go about getting these endorsements. Are there deals being struck? Are there meetings or interviews? Do they just happen to know a guy?

Seven campaign advisors and one endorser offered their insights to McClatchy.

Are deals made between Trump and who he endorses?

Jonathan Felts, campaign adviser for congressional candidate Addison McDowell and Sen. Ted Budd, said neither made any deals or promises to get Trump’s endorsements.

Are there interviews to get endorsements?

Yes. Several campaign advisers said that candidates have had to sit down for interviews with the person or organization offering an endorsement and explain why they are the best candidate for the job.

Other times they fill out questionnaires.

Sometimes both happen.

“They really kind of put you through the paces in terms of, are you with them on the issues? Will you vote the way that they hope you will?” said Jordan Shaw, a campaign adviser for politicians ranging from Tillis to state House Speaker Tim Moore to gubernatorial candidate Bill Graham.

Can you get an endorsement just because of a relationship with someone?

Yes. Shaw said that sometimes having an established relationship can help a candidate get an endorsement.

Tyler Voigt, state director for Americans for Prosperity-North Carolina, said that having a preexisting relationship with certain candidates has helped his organization get to know candidates ahead of time and already have vetted whether they align with his organization’s policy.

Does having a preexisting relationship always work out?

No. There are a lot of race-specific factors that play into endorsements. That’s evident in North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District, where several candidates in the race have had endorsements in past races by the same groups or people.

Shaw said the size of a staff around an endorser can also be a factor in whether an endorsement is offered.

What does a person or organization get from making an endorsement?

Both Voigt and the campaign managers said it comes down to whether the candidate will be amenable to the endorser’s agenda.

How does a candidate prove they have an endorsement?

There have been allegations of candidates faking endorsements across the country this cycle, including in North Carolina.

Felts said he has a strict policy that when his candidate gets an endorsement, the endorser must send something in writing that says they agree to endorse the candidate for their specific race and for the specific cycle. Once that is in writing, he works with the endorser to try to get a quote and a photo to go with the announcement of an endorsement.

“That way there’s significant buy-in from the endorser,” Felts said.

He added that other campaigns go further and have a template, or endorsement card, where they fill in their name, check a box that they agree to endorse the candidate and provide a quote.

“Anyone who doesn’t do this is really, stupidly naive or a moron,” Felts said.