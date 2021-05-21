‘Art of the Deal – for working people’: Psaki corrects Fox reporter trying to link Biden talks to Trump motto

Justin Vallejo
·1 min read
Repartee between press secretary Jen Psaki and Fox reporter Peter Doocy (REUTERS)
In the latest instalment of the White House versus Fox News, press secretary Jen Psaki agreed to call the president’s negotiations with on infrastructure the “Art of the Deal” with one correction – “for working people”.

Ms Psaki announced on Friday that Joe Biden’s $2.3 trn spending plan had been reduced to $1.7 trn in the “art of seeking common ground”.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked if at some point those negotiations become the “art of the deal”, referencing Donald Trump’s infamous 1987 tome of the same name.

“I don’t know, you’re the professional here Peter, you’re the TV star, you know? What’s the Fox chyron going to be?” Ms Psaki asked.

The press secretary and reporter have a history of rhetorical repartee in the briefing room as both attempt to trip the other up with various “gotcha” questions and ripostes.

