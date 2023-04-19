Art dealer accused of funding terror group Hezbollah sanctioned

Military units affiliated with Hezbollah pictured in Beirut, Lebanon - Anadolu

A high-profile art dealer has had his assets frozen by the Treasury and has been charged in the United States over allegations he has been using his collection to launder money for the banned terror group Hezbollah.

Nazem Ahmad, who is also a wealthy diamond dealer, is the first person to be targeted by the Treasury under new anti-terror powers aimed at cutting off funding for extremist groups.

All assets and resources belonging to Mr Ahmad in the UK have now been frozen and no British person can legally do business with him or any of the companies he owns or controls.

He had already been hit by sanctions in the United States and on Tuesday was charged in New York along with eight co-defendants, including his son and daughter, over claims he had breached the order by continuing to trade in art and jewels.

Meanwhile Scotland Yard announced officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command had arrested a 50-year-old man in Wales on suspicion of funding terrorism, in connection with a wider investigation into Mr Ahmad’s activities.

In addition another man was arrested in London following an extradition request from the US authorities.

Sundar Nagarajan, who is wanted by US authorities for fraud and money laundering offences, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and was remanded into custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent Gareth Rees, of the Met's counter-terrorism command, said: "Today's arrests are the result of ongoing work and cooperation with our American colleagues, and are a key milestone in what is a complex investigation into terrorist financing.

"Terrorist groups rely on financial support and funding for their activities and the NTFIU (National Terrorism Financing Investigation Unit) works closely with agencies in the UK and around the world to identify and take action against those people who provide and facilitate this funding.

"With our international partners, we will never give up on our mission to disrupt terrorist activity, both in the UK and abroad, in order to keep the public safe."

Mr Ahmad, who is well known in the international art dealing world, has a collection including works by Pablo Picasso, Antony Gormley and Andy Warhol.

The Treasury said he did business with multiple British based artists, art galleries and auction houses.

But following the decision to sanction him other dealers will now no longer be allowed to do legally trade with him or any of his associated companies.

Mr Ahmad is suspected of helping to finance Hezbollah, the Shia Muslim political movement backed by Iran, which the UK Government classified as a terrorist group in 2019.

He was hit by US sanctions in 2019 for allegedly providing material support to Hezbollah, but prosecutors in New York claimed he and his associates continued to trade in art and diamonds despite the ban.

His whereabouts is not currently known. He has been approached for comment.