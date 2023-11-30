'Art is an economic driver': King's Canvas plans gala, west side expansion

King's Canvas, a Montgomery nonprofit that focuses on the arts, is planning to expand its properties to include a larger studio, a gallery and a gift shop, and founder Kevin King is raising part of the money by hosting a gala Friday evening.

“I just want to provide a multi-faceted art experience that just supports the work that we’re doing in west Montgomery and in the city," he said. “... We do love art for art's sake. We do love the therapeutic impact of art. But we also know that art is an economic driver."

The gala runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person, or $600 per table. King expects about 250 to 300 people to come.

The new studio will allow the organization to offer classes and teach more people. King also touched on how art can serve as an economic driver.

“It’s more than just pushing paint around a canvas. Art literally develops communities," King said.

Kids play at the Oak Street Block Party at King’s Canvas in Montgomery on March 25.

It could also be a safe place for teenagers to be after school, he said. “We have a lot of children and teenagers in the community who would love to be there on a frequent basis."

Skye Re Vera and Jeremiah Isaiah, the couple who own Goat Haus Biergarten, plan to speak at the gala.

King's effort has connected Re Vera and Isaiah to the art community. Re Vera first worked with King to paint wings across the city — a dream of hers.

A week later Re Vera was painting the wings with King as a way to uplift the community.

In west Montgomery, where King's Canvas is located, King said that “this place had no place, now there’s a pulse again” because of the organization.

“This is what creative space making is all about," Isaiah said. He later added, “I know it’ll impact a lot of people in a lot of good ways."

People who are interested in donating to the King's Canvas should use this link" https://www.thekingscanvas.org/donate.

Families help paint a street mural at the intersection of Oak and Early streets during a block party at King’s Canvas in Montgomery on March 25.

