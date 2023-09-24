The Art Institute of Atlanta set to permanently close in less than a week

An Atlanta art institution announced that it will be closing its doors for good.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just a week before a new semester was supposed to start on Oct. 2, The Art Institute of Atlanta sent an email saying that on Sept. 30, it would be permanently closed.

The Art Institute of Atlanta isn’t the only school shutting down. The entire institute system is closing.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco shares the growing frustration students have on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

School officials state that although there have been many successful alumni, the academic operations will stop after current students complete their classes this term.

A series of events over the past 10 years, both external and internal to the campus operations has forced the closure of the systems of colleges, school officials state in the email.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Although there are no formal transfer of credit agreements in place, there will be academic and student financial aid staff available to students at the campus through the end of 2023. We are hopeful that the colleges and universities in each of the Art Institute markets will assist students and allow them to transfer their credits and complete their program of study,” the email states.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The closure affects students enrolled at the following branches:

• Miami International University of Art & Design

• The Art Institute of Atlanta

•The Art Institute of Austin, a branch of The Art Institute of Houston

• The Art Institute of Dallas, a branch of Miami International University of Art & Design

• The Art Institute of Houston

• The Art Institute of San Antonio, a branch of The Art Institute of Houston

• The Art Institute of Tampa, a branch of Miami International University of Art & Design

• The Art Institute of Virginia Beach, a branch of The Art Institute of Atlanta

IN OTHER NEWS: