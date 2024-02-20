“Art is Love:" Savannah State building marked in protest of arts program cuts

Savannah State University students' protest against arts program cuts continued on Feb. 20, 2024. Students had spray painted "Art is love" [love is in the shape of a heart] on the wall near a side entrance to the university's Hill Hall.

After Savannah State University students protested on campus on Monday against potential deactivations and cuts to its Visual and Performing Arts department, graffiti stating that "Art is freedom" and "Art is [heart-shape]" was spray painted on the exterior walls of Hill Hall.

By the time the Savannah Morning News (SMN) arrived on campus Tuesday morning, however, SSU maintenance crews appeared to have applied a coat of paint over the statements, although their ghosts bled through.

Students organized the Feb. 19 protest after word spread late last week that SSU administrators were planning to cut the university's Visual and Performing Arts programs due to low graduation numbers and enrollment. In a video provided by an anonymous source but confirmed as authentic, SSU students can be seen marching into the Student Union and chanting, "Stand up for the arts." Some students carried signs.

The announcement of the cuts allegedly came during a faculty meeting on Feb. 16. According to anonymous sources, Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (CLASS) David Marshall shared a list of programs that were on his list to watch due to low enrollment. The arts program was highlighted as needing an immediate decision.

The move is a continuation of SSU recommending majors with low enrollment for deactivation, particularly within CLASS. In December 2022, three SSU programs were deactivated: Africana Studies; History; and English, Language & Literature. Those majors are currently in the University System of Georgia (USG) Degree and/or Major Deactivation Process.

Under Marshall, CLASS seems poised for more cuts despite an investigation by USG into the dean's conduct after CLASS faculty held a vote of no-confidence in him during a meeting on March 23, 2023. The report on the no-confidence investigation was presented to SSU leaders at the end of July with recommendations for Marshall to "reevaluate and modify his leadership and communication style."

Major deactivation at SSU: Faced with slashing $11 million, Savannah State may cut English, Africana Studies programs

Savannah State University students' protest against arts program cuts continued on Feb. 20, 2024. Students had spray painted "Art is Freedom" at the back of Hill Hall on the university's campus near an employee only entrance. The phrase remains visible though painted over.

'No program recommendations or decisions have been made'

A spokeswoman for the SSU President's Office issued the following official statement after Monday's protest:

"Each year the Academic Affairs Office of the University System of Georgia (USG) Board of Regents requires all 26 USG institutions to review all academic programs degree programs including low enrolled and low degree producing programs. Institutions are expected to continually monitor the enrollment and production of programs as well as evaluate how their portfolio of programs contribute to the strategic missions of the University System of Georgia and the institution.

SSU and the other 25 USG institutions are undergoing this review during the current Spring semester.

Under the leadership of the interim provost, Dr. Richard C. Miller, who is working with the academic deans, a comprehensive review of our programs began last week and the process will continue until completed. No program recommendations or decisions have been made."

Miller reiterated elements of the statement on a call with SMN on Tuesday. He said the reviews are part of an ongoing process that occurs on two, three-year cycles. The reviews assess graduation rates and enrollment across all programs. He stated that the Visual and Performing Arts program was below the six-year cycle, so no immediate decisions have been made.

'A masterclass on narcissism': Savannah State faculty seek to oust liberal arts college dean

Symptom of Georgia’s failure to adequately support HBCU’s?

The further deactivation of majors may be symptomatic of more deeply rooted practices of the USG, the Board of Regents and the State of Georgia. At least that is part of the argument in a lawsuit filed on Oct. 23, 2023, by John A. Moore of The Moore Law Group from Atlanta and Carlos E. Moore of The Cochran Firm Mississippi Delta. The legal team brought forth the suit on behalf of three plaintiffs who are alumni of Georgia’s three public Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU’s) ― Fort Valley State University, Albany State University and SSU.

The suit names USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue, members of the Board of Regents, and State Superintendent Richard Woods as the defendants in the case. It alleges the defendants’ conduct violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. Some of the alleged conduct is the systemic underfunding of Georgia's public HBCUs. The main argument is that decades-long budget cuts have ultimately affected enrollment at the HBCUs, thus impacting future budget allocations from USG since enrollment factors into those calculations.

A source close to the case spoke on background with SMN, stating that all signs indicate the pending legal fight will be a very complex litigation.

This is a developing story. SMN welcomes members of the SSU community who wish to have their voices heard to reach out to jschwartzburt@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah State students protest arts program cuts