ART + LUXURY + TECH: Join Richard Frerejean Taittinger, Founder of RICHARD TAITTINGER GALLERY, for a Live Webinar July 16th to Discuss His Expansion Capital Raise Plan

The art market is on the cusp of a revolution. Rapid democratization, just as in the world of luxury goods, will open up the pool of potential new collectors to include a much younger and geographically diverse demographic. At the same time, the old gallery model will be displaced by powerful e-commerce platforms that connect many more art buyers in far greater volume. Poised to drive further disruption is RICHARD TAITTINGER GALLERY, a global luxury art brand currently raising expansion capital.

IPO Edge, in partnership with RICHARD TAITTINGER GALLERY and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, a Florida trade association for financial professionals, will host a Webinar on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 12pm EST/9am PST – Art + Luxury + Tech. The event will last approximately one hour, including a Q&A with the audience.

The Webinar will feature Founder and CEO Richard Frerejean Taittinger, great grandson of the CHAMPAGNE TAITTINGER founder, whose tech-savvy Lower East Side New York gallery focuses on emerging and mid-career artists with global recognition. In addition, Ernest Jacquet, Chairman of the Advisory Board, will present his case for becoming a significant investor in RTG last year.

RTG is finishing the final half of its $3 million expansion round to bolster its online platform, and for general working capital. RTG has already raised approximately 50% of its target from new and existing investors, including the Harvard Business School Alumni Angels.

The art world has already grown dramatically in recent decades, from a $5 billion niche market, with 3 art fairs and 22,000 museums in 1975 to a growing global market of $68 billion in 2019 with 350 art fairs and 55,000 museums worldwide. And that growth is only the beginning.

Just as the market for luxury goods has expanded dramatically and created opportunities for investors in companies such as LVMH and Kering SA, a similar opportunity exists for investors in RTG’s tech-savvy, global art brand. There is a natural bridge between the Art and the Luxury Goods markets, since Luxury Goods leaders have been using Art to elevate their brand by opening their own private museums: Cartier Foundation Paris since 1984, Prada Foundation, Milan since 1993, and LVMH Foundation Paris since 2014.

Messrs. Frerejean Taittinger and Jacquet will discuss:

Evolution of the art market Post Covid

How galleries can use technology to disrupt the art market

Why art is becoming a lifestyle movement thanks to millennials and social media

An overview of how the luxury goods market is being democratized and analogy with art market

Benefits of investing in a global luxury art brand that understands technology

Qualified investors seeking more information about the offering can reach RTG Office Manager Michelle Vassallo at michelle@richardtaittinger.com

About the Speakers

Richard Frerejean Taittinger

Founder and CEO of RICHARD TAITTINGER GALLERY

Based in New York City since 2007, Richard is recognized for his expertise in Contemporary Art, including stints at auction houses, galleries, and as consultant for art fairs and museums. Pioneer of the Lower East Side art district, he founded in 2015 his eponymous gallery on 154 Ludlow Street. Richard is Chair of the board of Residency Unlimited and Co-Founder of CHAMPAGNE FREREJEAN FRERES. He speaks 3 languages and has an M.A. in Marketing & Business Management from EDC Paris, a Master of Wine from the University of Burgundy, and an M.A. from Christies Education, New York in Art Business. In 2019 he received the FIAF Young Patron Award.

Ernest K. Jacquet

Lead Investor in RICHARD TAITTINGER GALLERY

Ernest K. Jacquet is Chairman of the Advisory Board and Investor. Ernest was a Principal at Bain Capital and Summit Partners and was Co-Founder of Parthenon Capital -a $4 billion PE Fund. He has invested in several growth-oriented businesses including an early stage investment in KEURIG COFFEE MAKERS that just sold for over $12 billion. Mr. Jacquet graduated from the University of Michigan BSE and MSE (Honors) and earned his MBA from the Stanford Business School.

