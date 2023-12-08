The art of 'microsleep': Penguins observed taking thousands of 4-second naps each day

All living beings, or at least ones with central nervous systems, need sleep — but not all creatures snooze the same way. Scientists at the Korea Polar Research Institute recently observed an extreme phenomenon of "microsleep" among chinstrap penguins, which appear to average 11 hours of sleep each day, broken up over thousands of roughly four-second stretches over a 24-hour period. Yahoo News explains how and why chinstrap penguins appear to have mastered the art of the power nap.

