Art. Music. Trains. Tours. Take advantage of the holiday week with our year-end NXT Best!

Wilson College Senior Capstone Art Exhibition

Through Friday, Jan. 19 - Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lortz Hall Bogigian Gallery

Wilson College

8 Gall Way

Chambersburg, Pa.

Artwork by Simone Hawkins. Explores mental health and the emotional, psychological and social well-being of its effects on how we think, feel and act. Admission is free. Call 717-264-2783 or email philip.lindsey@wilson.edu.

Annual Community Art Show: The Best Local Art of 2023

Through Tuesday, Jan. 2 - Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Washington County Arts Council Galleries

34 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Hosted by The Washington County Arts Council Inc. Juried community art exhibit. Use the A&E Parking Deck at 25 Renaissance Way. Also, view exhibit virtually at website. Go to https://www.washingtoncountyarts.com/ or call 301-791-3132.

Historic Houses of Worship Tour

Tuesday, Dec. 26 - 3 to 7 p.m.

Downtown Hagerstown

Tour 12 houses of worship in the historic heart of downtown Hagerstown. Enjoy music and snacks at some of the stops. St. Mark’s Lutheran Church (601 Washington Ave.) is the lead host. Tour brochures at participating churches and online at www.VisitHagerstown.com. Enter your photos to win a prize from the Washington County Arts Council. Go to https://www.washingtoncountyarts.com/holiday-worship-tour.

33rd Christmas At The Roundhouse

Continues through Feb. 25 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays - noon to 4 p.m.; closed Dec. 24 and 31

Hagerstown Roundhouse Museum

296 S Burhans Blvd.

Hagerstown

Festive model train displays complete with buildings, figures and tunnels with a hand-painted backdrop. A three-rail layout where kids can control four trains. O-scale, N-scale and HO-scale trains and more. Gift shop. $6 adults, $1 ages 4 to 15, free ages 3 and younger. Call 301-739-4665 or go to www.roundhouse.org.

Holiday Tours at the Miller House

Fridays and Saturdays - 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and by appointment

Miller House Museum

135 W. Washington St.

Hagerstown

18th-century colonial theme. Displays of live and synthetic greenery from local garden clubs. Go to washcohistory.org/miller-house or call 301-797-8782.

Mack Berry Band

Friday, Dec. 29 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Music Makers

46 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Country, pop and classic rock. Free, donations appreciated. Email music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.

Festive Favorites Concert

Friday, Dec. 29 - 7 p.m.

St. James the Greater Catholic Church

49 Crosswinds Drive

Charles Town, W.Va.

The Appalachian Chamber Music Festival's string musicians and vocalist Bill Townsend. Contemporary works, classic favorites and twists on familiar holiday tunes. $13 to $39 (children younger than 16 attend free with the purchase of an adult ticket). Go to www.AppalachianChamber.org or https://www.appalachianchamber.org/2023-winter-residency.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Winter Warmers Concert

Saturday, Dec. 30 - 7 p.m.

Camp Hill-Wesley United Methodist Church

601 Washington St.

Harpers Ferry, W.Va.

Appalachian Chamber Music Festival musicians. Works by Vivaldi, Barber, Bach and an arrangement of Schubert’s Gute Nacht. $13 to $39 (children younger than 16 attend free with the purchase of an adult ticket). Go to www.AppalachianChamber.org or https://www.appalachianchamber.org/2023-winter-residency.

