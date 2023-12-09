The art of shredding

Dec. 8—It started as a catchphrase among three Taos-based skiing brothers, and it developed into a company they created together to celebrate art and their home state.

Just Point It, a limited edition skiing and apparel company started by Ted, Nick, and Joe Wolff, is now in its seventh season selling intricately designed skis and snowboards. Most years, Ted says, they make 50 sets of skis and 50 snowboards, and most years, he says, they sell out.

"Honestly, we were a small gang of skiers that liked extreme skiing," he says of the company's origins. "We found an outlet just by going into the mountains. It just started that way. We went skiing all the time in Santa Fe and Taos. And we decided to make a company out of it."

Joe, the eldest brother, is now based in Costa Rica, Ted says, but the company is still run by Ted and Nick. The art chosen for this year's design — a purple and orange landscape — was made by Taos-based muralist Sean Carpenter, who goes by the tag name JISK.

Carpenter originally depicted a wolf to honor the founders' surname, but they wound up going with an evocative sunset and night sky motif. The underside of the design, as is common for Just Point It, houses the Zia symbol.

"We like to get art that symbolizes where we come from," Ted says. "Each year we decide to take art from one local artist in New Mexico. We give them an idea, and they produce something we like. Next year, I think we're going to do a competition and put it out to more people so we have variety. We'll have a winner and pick one we like, or we'll put it out to the public and let them pick."

The 2024 JISK Point It snowboard is listed at $599, and the skis are currently listed at $777. There are a few models left over from past seasons, but the company's mission is made a little bit easier by just focusing on the art. They outsource the actual manufacturing of the skis to a Colorado-based company.

"I didn't know I was going to have a ski company," says Ted, who conceived Just Point It as an apparel company. "I got an opportunity to work with Never Summer, a company out of Denver, and they were willing to make me a small run. And that's really hard to do; making skis isn't an easy task. We weren't making them in the garage; we were thinking about it and these guys were like, 'We have the factory to build them to your specifications.'"

For more information about Just Point It, visit the company's website at justpointit.com. Information about Never Summer Industries can be found at neversummer.com.