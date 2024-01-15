Art and social justice: RISD celebrates MLK Day with a museum exhibit and panel discussion

PROVIDENCE − On Saturday and Sunday, the Rhode Island School of Design Museum opened its doors for free and encouraged visitors to engage with 12 pieces of art related to social justice and civil rights, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"Artworks can help us envision the future, confront present injustices, help us to reflect critically on the past, and grow through dialogue," according to a pamphlet that listed the 12 works highlighted. The event was sponsored by Citizens Bank.

RISD's "signature" event for Martin Luther King Jr. Day takes place Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A panel discussion titled "An Evening of 'Art and Justice,'" will feature Los Angeles-based architect Gabrielle Bullock, New York-based artist Walter Cruz and Pulitzer Prize-winning critic Salamishah Tillet and a performance by the Prism of Praise Community Gospel Choir of Providence.

A curated exploration of art and social justice

Among the 12 works highlighted were Sonya Clark's "Hair Necklace 4 (Chain)," from 2012, a necklace made of hair and copper, in the design of a chain link.

Beau McCall's "Button Vest: Caramel Crayons" is one of 12 works highlighted for Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Rhode Island School of Design Museum.

"The materials Clark selected also negotiate a conversation with 19th-centruy hair jewelry, typically worn in memory of a deceased love one," Ahmari Benton wrote of the piece for its placard.

Beau McCall's "Button Vest: Caramel Crayons," from 1991, a denim vest covered in a vast variety of buttons, was born of the start of his career in New York in the 1980s, after he arrived from Philadelphia with nothing more than $200 and some buttons in his pocket, curator Kate Irvin wrote for the placard.

"Buttons are a universal fastener connecting the world," McCall is quoted as saying.

These six activist posters, collected in 1971, were made and distributed in Providence to organize around May Day, the women's march to the Pentagon and the repeal of abortion laws. They are on display at the RISD Museum.

Looking deeper into the RISD Museum collection

"This list is by no means comprehensive, so as you come upon other artworks, consider how the works on view connect with these themes," the pamphlet said.

Among the works on display in the museum, but not picked for the curation, were six activists posters collected in 1971 for May Day, the repeal of abortion laws and the April 10 women's march to the Pentagon.

Courtney Leonard's "BREACH: Logbook21," four ceramic fish and crustacean traps, on display at the RISD Museum.

Four ceramic pieces evoking traps for catching fish and crustaceans, by Courtney Leonard, were part of a project she started after the U.S. government refused in 2005 to let members of her tribe, the Shinnecock, utilize a 60-foot fin whale for traditional ceremonies after it washed ashore.

