🌱Art Stolen In RiNO + Colfax Starbucks Strike + Patty Day Parade

Hey, people of Denver! Brad K. Evans here with today's edition of the Denver Daily.

Saturday's weather: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 56 Low: 33.

Here are the top stories today in Denver:

  1. Welton Street Cafe closing the doors of its original location. The end of an era has come for an iconic restaurant in Denver – the Welton Street Cafe is closing its doors at its long-time location in Five Points. The family that owns the restaurant has confirmed their plans to move down the street to a new location. (FOX31)

  2. Thief gets away with eight paintings from RiNO art gallery. The paintings were displayed in the hallways of an office building at 3258 Larimer St., managed by Dan Drossmann, in the Waiting Room Gallery. (9News)

  3. How do Denverites feel about climate change? Pew Foundation study show attitudes toward climate change policies are split by more than mere political party affiliation — including demographic factors like generational differences, gender, race, ethnicity and socioeconomic situation. (KRDO)

  4. Some Denver Starbucks workers go out on strike. Now that workers have started unionizing at Starbucks across the U.S., workers at the store at 2975 E. Colfax Ave. went on strike Friday morning amid claims of being punished for supporting unionization at the store. (FOX31)

  5. What's going on over on East Colfax with the old Smiley's Laundry building? Denverite takes a stab at discovering what's behind the scaffolding. (Denverite)

Today in Denver:

  • St. Patrick's Day Parade: 60th annual parade. (9 a.m.)

  • Denver St. Patty's Day Weekend: Bar Crawl. (1 p.m.)

  • No Signal with Dead On A Sunday: At Lost Lake. (8 p.m.)

  • Sam Tallent: At Denver Comedy Underground! (10 p.m.)

  • Things to do: In Denver this weekend, March 11-13. (Denverite)

From my notebook:

  • Spring Forward. It's that time again... Just when you got used to the normal time, here we go with moving the clocks forward. Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 13 at 2 a.m.

  • Construction on the 16th Street Mall is coming soon. Join the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and PCL Construction for a virtual open house that will discuss the plans for construction along the 16th Street Mall. The Zoom meeting is on Tuesday, March 15. (5:30 - 7 p.m.)

  • Child abuse and neglect calls going back up in Colorado after COVID-19. Calls to the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline are close to what they were before the pandemic, after a significant drop in 2020. (Patch)

  • Spring is right around the corner, and 5280 Magazine has some tips for getting ready to start your planting out right. (5280)

Events:

