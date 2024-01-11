Art therapy, nutrition education help ease menopause changes — more
Medical Watch Digest - Jan 11, 2024
Presenting our 12 honorees, plus the winner of our best in show award.
CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. Kicking off the first day were some bigger announcements from companies, including Nvidia, LG, Sony and Samsung.
The integration of generative AI in smartphones is expected to spur “a new upgrade cycle” in 2024 after years of sluggish sales, according to Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.
Hydrogen has always been presented by automakers and politicians as an alternate clean-energy option for electric vehicles, but it's never really caught on. Don't tell anyone at CES 2024, though, as this year's show floor was littered with vehicles of all sizes that are hydrogen-powered. There has been so much focus on battery-powered electric vehicles over the last few years that it seemed like hydrogen might be left in the proverbial dust.
Everything you need to know about Auracast, part of Bluetooth LE Audio.
Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Is laying off 5% of its workforce, citing an “increasingly challenging landscape,” according to a leaked memo obtained by Business Insider.
This week, the Nets and the Cavaliers say bonjour to Paris!
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
The move is pending final approval from the NBPA.
Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath couldn't be happier with the integration of Google built-in, the branded product that embeds Google apps and services directly into the company's EVs. On the sidelines of CES 2024, Ingenlath committed to sticking with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the middleware that allows drivers to project their smartphone onto the car's infotainment display. GM, for instance, decided not to make the new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV compatible with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.
Engadget's Richard Lai tries on the Xreal Air 2 Ultra AR glasses at CES 2024.
Look at a bird, hold down a button, and the system will tell you what you're looking at.
We even spotted Under Armour workout gear for nearly 50% off.
The budget-friendly gizmo also monitors calories burned, steps walked, heart rate and even how well you slept.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a key step Thursday that may help avert a partial government shutdown next Friday.
With Amazon's bestselling pillows and a duvet cover from Oprah's favorite bedding brand, I'll be hibernating all winter.
The 2024 Toyota bZ4X gets better cold-weather charging thanks to a heat exchanger, and feature upgrades like a better charging screen and power liftgate.
Let's be honest, you've not been doing enough to support your dog's musical career up until this point, have you.
2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale isn't just a premium plug-in hybrid SUV, it's also one of the more fun options in the segment at competitive prices.
U.S. software giant Ivanti has confirmed that hackers are exploiting two critical-rated vulnerabilities affecting its widely-used corporate VPN appliance, but said that patches won’t be available until the end of the month. Ivanti said the two vulnerabilities — tracked as CVE-2023-46805 and CVE-2024-21887 — were found in its Ivanti Connect Secure software. Formerly known as Pulse Connect Secure, this is a remote access VPN solution that enables remote and mobile users to access corporate resources over the internet.