ARTE MUSEUM opens immersive digital art experience

KTNV - Las Vegas Scripps

Drowning in the WATERFALL INFINITE gallery is how the experience begins. Through the ARTE MUSEUM at 63 on the Las Vegas Strip, visitors are guided through digital art zones where technology meets nature. On Thursday, ARTE MUSEUM founder and CEO Sean Lee cut the ribbon to the 30,000-square-foot immersive exhibition.

Recommended Stories