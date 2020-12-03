Artefact : €21m raised in debt redeemable at maturity with leading investors

Artefact
·4 min read

Press release
Paris, 3 December 2020
5.45 pm CEST



€21m raised in debt redeemable at maturity with leading investors

Artefact (FR0000079683 – ALATF – eligible for PEA-PME) announces it has raised 21 million euros in debt redeemable at maturity with Tikehau Capital and Bpifrance, existing lenders, and Eiffel Investment Group.

This financing, which has been obtained on competitive terms, takes the form of a unique line of debt, redeemable at a 6-year maturity, under which terms only interests are payable on a quarterly basis until maturity. Principal is to be repaid in full at maturity, at the end of 2026.

With this operation, the Group’s long-term debt amounts to 27 million euros, exclusively comprising the present financing, as well as the State-guaranteed loan (PGE) obtained during the first half for 6 million euros.

This financing allows Artefact to refinance the entirety of its long-term debt and benefit from 10 million euros in additional cash to support its offensive development strategy. It forms part of the performance path to which the Group is now committed.

Guillaume de Roquemaurel and Vincent Luciani, co-CEOs, comment: “We’re starting to reap the benefits of the strength of our model, in terms of both growth and the improvement of operating results. It thus makes sense to reinforce our financial structure now to support this strong development dynamic. Emerging strengthened from an unparalleled crisis, this financing will enable us to go on the offensive on our existing markets but also to explore new high-potential territories. In that respect, we stand ready to accelerate with a reasserted ambition to establish ourselves among the international leaders of data marketing.”

“We have supported the Artefact Group for several years. The transformation carried out during these years has been impressive, whether in terms of offering, innovation, human and commercial organisation. So we are thrilled to answer the call today as the Group takes a new step forward to reap the rewards of the work done.”, confirm Nathalie Bleunven, Head of Corporate Lending at Tikehau Capital and Valérie de la Ménardière, Investment Director at Bpifrance.

Financial calendar (after close):


Thursday 28 January 2021


FY2020 Gross Margin

END

About Artefact artefact.com

Artefact is a next-generation data-driven consulting and services firm, transforming data into value and business impact for its clients. With a broad presence in the world's main markets (France, Germany, the UK, Asia, Dubai), Artefact serves a large portfolio of more than 300 clients, including a host of world leaders, such as Samsung, Danone, L’Oréal and Sanofi. The Group has three main service offerings, leveraging its data mining and data analysis capacities: Data Consulting, Data Marketing and Digital Activation. Artefact is listed on the Euronext growth stock exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0000079683).

For more information:

Financial Communication

Press Contact

ARTEFACT
Tel. 00 33 (0)1 40 40 27 00
investor-relations@artefact.com

ACTIFIN
Stéphane Ruiz / Simon Derbanne
Tel. 00 33 (0)1 56 88 11 14
sderbanne@actifin.fr

About Bpifrance

Bpifrance is the French national investment bank: it finances businesses – at every stage of their development – through loans, guarantees, equity investments and export insurances. Bpifrance also provides extra financial services (training, consultancy) to help entrepreneurs meet their challenges (innovation, export…).
For more information, please visit: https://www.bpifrance.com/
Follow us on Twitter: @Bpifrance - @BpifrancePresse

Bpifrance:

Sophie Santandrea – sophie.santandrea@bpifrance.fr – +33 1 45 65 51 62

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €27.2 billion of assets under management (at 30 September 2020) and shareholder equity of €2.8 billion (at 30 June 2020). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) including through its asset management subsidiaries that act on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 570 people (at 30 June 2020) in its offices based in Paris, London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo.
Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP).

Press contacts:

Tikehau Capital: Valérie Sueur – +33 1 40 06 39 30
UK – Prosek Partners: Clare Glynn +44 (0)7912 107 653
press@tikehaucapital.com

About Eiffel Investment Group

Eiffel Investment Group is an asset manager specialized in the financing of SMEs and midcaps. The group now manages nearly 3 billion euros and offers companies a wide range of financing solutions, in debt and equity, private and listed. The group, which has significant equity capital, has set up an institutional infrastructure and ensures a very strong alignment of interests with institutional investors who are clients of the funds. Eiffel Investment Group is an independent company, owned by its team alongside Impala.
For more information: http://www.eiffel-ig.com/

Attachment


