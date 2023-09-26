Artemis II: Solid rocket boosters for NASA's Space Launch System rocket delivered to KSC

Ten motor segments that make up twin solid rocket boosters of NASA's Space Launch System rocket are now at Kennedy Space Center, the first sign that stacking the 320-foot moon rocket is on track to begin later this fall.

The Monday delivery was the latest box to be checked as the agency marches toward the launch of the Artemis II mission, NASA's attempt to send humans back to the moon for the first time since 1972. Last week, the prime crew of Artemis II completed a practice run of their launch day procedures at KSC without the rocket.

Kennedy Space Center's special delivery

Once unloaded and processed, the boosters will be moved into the Vehicle Assembly Building, where they will be stacked on top of one another to build out dual 17-story-tall solid rocket boosters.

“The arrival of the SLS solid rocket booster motor segments is an important turning point as NASA and our Artemis partners begin readying for stacking and launch preparations for Artemis II,” said Amit Kshatriya, deputy associate administrator for the Moon to Mars Program Office at NASA Headquarters. “Fully stacked, these boosters for NASA’s SLS rocket are the largest, most powerful ever built for spaceflight and will help send the first astronauts around the Moon in more than 50 years.”

Rocket launch schedule: Upcoming Florida launches and landings

Mission to the moon: NASA's Artemis II astronauts suit up and head to the launch pad for the first time

Each segment is comprised of solid propellant and weighs in at 360,000 pounds. At liftoff, the boosters produce more than 75% of the SLS rocket's 8.8 million pounds of thrust.

The motor segments manufactured by Northrop Grumman in Utah aren't the only pieces of the booster puzzle. The boosters will each need to be outfitted with top and bottom pieces called forward and aft skirts, which were previously assembled at KSC.

Artemis II SLS rocket processing in full swing

As the SRB segments arrived in Florida, another integral component of the SLS rocket also achieved a different processing milestone on Monday.

At NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, the SLS's core stage, the moon rocket's 212-foot backbone and fuel tank, was outfitted with its four main engines. At liftoff, the quartet of RS-25 Aerojet Rocketdyne engines will produce more than 2 million pounds of thrust.

If processing schedules remain on track, the core stage will be shipped to KSC by barge in November and processed for vertical integration with the SRBs by the end of this year.

The full-stack rocket will then need to be topped with NASA's Orion crew capsule, which is nearing the end of its own processing at KSC.

Everything to know about NASA's Artemis:

Artemis is NASA's flagship attempt to return U.S. astronauts to the moon and establish a long-term human presence as a stepping stone before venturing onto Mars. The successful uncrewed Artemis I demo flight which launched last November from KSC, carved a path for Artemis II.

The first crewed lunar mission planned since 1972, which will send humans farther into deep space than ever before, is slated to launch sometime late next year. The crew of four will spend about 10 days in space on a journey that will send them about 6,400 miles beyond the far side of the moon before heading back for a splashdown landing in the Pacific Ocean.

If the Artemis II mission goes off without a hitch, NASA plans to launch Artemis III about a year later to land two astronauts on the lunar surface, a first step to establishing an extended human presence beyond low Earth orbit.

For the latest launch schedule updates, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Contact Jamie Groh at JGroh@floridatoday.com and follow her on X at @AlteredJamie.

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: NASA's Artemis II Space Launch System rocket boosters delivered to KSC