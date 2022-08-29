Artemis I launch scrubbed due to engine issue

NASA’s megarocket is standing down from a scheduled test flight to the moon, NASA officials announced Monday.

The agency’s uncrewed Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion capsule were slated to launch on a test flight to the moon, but engine troubles thwarted the much-anticipated liftoff.

NASA detected an issue with one of the engines in the rocket’s core launch stage.

“Engineers are looking at options to gather as much data as possible. The Artemis I rocket and spacecraft are in a stable, safe condition,” agency officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.