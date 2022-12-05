1

Artemis moonship heads back to Earth on last leg of test flight

Passing within a scant 81 miles of the moon, NASA's unpiloted Orion capsule fired its main engine Monday in a gravity-assist lunar flyby that put the ship on course for a return to Earth Sunday to close out the Artemis 1 test flight.

The 3-minute 27-second burn, starting at 11:43:23 a.m. EST, took place on the far side of the moon while the spacecraft was out of contact with flight controllers at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

But the orbital maneuvering system engine worked flawlessly, firing on time with 6,000 pounds of thrust to change the capsule's velocity by 655 mph. The burn set up a precisely-targeted re-entry and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean west of San Diego at 12:40 p.m. EST Sunday.

Moments after moving back into contact with flight controllers after a pass behind the moon, the Orion spacecraft beamed back live television shots of moon and Earth as the spacecraft headed for home (lens flare edited out for clarity). / Credit: NASA TV/CBS News
Plunging back into the discernible atmosphere at some 25,000 mph, the Orion's heat shield will have to withstand temperatures as high as 5,000 degrees as it dives in, skips back out slightly and then re-enters for good, slowing to just 117 mph by the time its main parachutes deploy two-and-a-half minutes before splashdown.

With a joint NASA-Navy recovery team standing by, the Orion will hit the water at a relatively sedate 20 mph to close out a 25-day voyage spanning 1.4 million miles since launch November 16 from the Kennedy Space Center atop NASA's first Space Launch System super heavy-lift rocket.

The recovery team, based on a Navy amphibious transport ship, will be standing by to haul the capsule into an enclosed "well deck" for the trip back to shore where it will be subjected to detailed post-flight inspections to verify the performance of its heat shield and other systems.

The Artemis 1 mission is the first in a series of NASA flights aimed at sending astronauts back to the moon for long-term exploration and technology development intended to pave the way toward eventual piloted flights to Mars.

The program is targeting future landings near the moon's south pole where ice deposits may be found in permanently shadowed craters, potentially providing a source of air, water and rocket fuel for future exploration.

The Artemis 1 mission was designed as an unpiloted maiden test flight of both the Orion capsule and the Space Launch System rocket that boosted the spacecraft onto a trajectory to the moon. Despite repeated hydrogen leaks and other glitches that triggered multiple delays, the giant rocket chalked up a near-flawless climb to space.

A look back at the moon after Orion's powered flyby rocket firing. / Credit: NASA TV
The Orion capsule and its European Space Agency-supplied service module have also performed well. While the mission's top objective — testing the heat shield at lunar re-entry temperatures — has not yet been accomplished, there have been no other major problems that would prevent or significantly delay subsequent flights.

The spacecraft carried out an initial lunar flyby on November 21, followed by another OMS engine firing four days later to put the craft into a "distant retrograde orbit" that carried Orion farther from Earth — 268,563 miles — than any previous human-rated spaceship.

While on the DRO trajectory, flight controllers put Orion and its service module through their paces, testing the vehicle's navigation, propulsion, thermal control and computer systems in the deep space environment to verify they work as expected.

Another OMS engine firing last Thursday took Orion out of its lunar orbit, sending the craft back toward the moon for Monday's powered flyby. In all cases, the OMS engine, which first flew in space nearly four decades ago during a 1984 shuttle flight, performed exactly as expected.

NASA plans to follow the Artemis 1 mission by launching four yet-to-be-named astronauts on a shakedown flight around the moon in 2024, using GPS receivers, phased array antennas and an inertial measurement unit taken from the Artemis 1 Orion.

The Artemis 2 mission, in turn, will set the stage for the first woman and the next man to land near the lunar south pole in the 2025-26 timeframe.

But that flight will depend on a new SpaceX lander, a variant of the company's yet-to-fly Starship, and NASA has provided few details on that spacecraft's development or test schedule.

  • What’s next for Artemis I? NASA’s Orion spacecraft performs moon slingshot en route to Earth

    NASA’s Orion spacecraft is making its way back to Earth after a final orbital maneuver around the moon.

  • China's LONGi denies circumventing U.S. tariffs on solar panels

    Chinese solar panel maker LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd said on Monday it will provide evidence to show it is complying with U.S. laws after the U.S. Department of Commerce found it to be circumventing tariffs. The United States will impose new duties on imports from LONGi and three other Chinese solar panel makers, trade officials said on Friday, after an investigation found in a preliminary determination issued last week they were trying to dodge tariffs by finishing products in Southeast Asian countries. BYD Co Ltd, Trina Solar Co Ltd and Canadian Solar Inc, also named in the preliminary determination, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • ‘He’s a Repeat Offender:’ Dems Condemn Trump’s Call to Terminate Constitution

    Republicans need to "decide whether they're going to break from him and return to some semblance of reasonableness, or continue to lean into the extremism" Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said Sunday

  • Canadiens' Carey Price speaks against new federal firearms bill

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Giant seaweed farm in the middle of the ocean aims to be a global carbon sink

    The mid-Atlantic “golden rainforest” is expected to capture one gigatonne of carbon dioxide each year.

  • Ashton Kutcher on his struggles with vasculitis: "Suddenly, you can't see"

    Ashton Kutcher recently opened up about the symptoms of vasculitis that suddenly disrupted his life.

  • Northrop Grumman, Pentagon unveil long-awaited B-21 stealth bomber

    The Falls Church defense giant is expected to build "at least 100" of the aircraft for the U.S. Air Force, said CEO Kathy Warden.

  • Orion Successfully Performs Final Lunar Flyby and Heads for Home

    NASA’s Orion spacecraft has executed its final close flyby of the Moon, in what is expected to be the last major course correction of the Artemis 1 mission.

  • Weather should be excellent for mid-week SpaceX Falcon 9 launches and landings hours apart

    Spectators can expect window-rattling sonic booms this week with back-to-back SpaceX Falcon 9 launches and landings set for Tuesday and Wednesday.

  • Coastal erosion expected to reveal more skeletons

    Remains of shipwrecked sailors could increase as coastal sites are exposed, say experts.

  • December astronomy events: Best meteor shower of 2022, bright Mars and full cold moon

    December has a few astronomical treats up its sleeve, including one of the best meteor showers of the year, a chance to see Mars closer than in the last 2 years and the start of astronomical winter.

  • Rocket launch schedule: Upcoming Florida launches and landings

    The latest rocket launch schedule for Florida's Space Coast, which includes Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

  • 3 Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 6-month mission

    Three Chinese astronauts landed in a northern desert on Sunday after six months working to complete construction of the Tiangong station, a symbol of the country’s ambitious space program, state TV reported. A capsule carrying commander Chen Dong and astronauts Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe touched down at a landing site in the Gobi Desert in northern China at approximately 8:10 p.m. (1210 GMT), China Central Television reported. Prior to departure, they overlapped for almost five days with three colleagues who arrived Wednesday on the Shenzhou-15 mission for their own six-month stay, marking the first time China had six astronauts in space at the same time.

  • Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six-month mission

    The astronauts carried out a successful mission to build the Tiangong space station, China says.

  • Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly

    Long before the dinosaurs or even the advent of the earliest true amphibians and reptiles, a unique creature called Whatcheeria was a genuine apex predator. New research is providing a deeper understanding of Whatcheeria, which lived roughly 330 million years ago during the Carboniferous period and arose during a time of evolutionary experimentation and innovation that unfolded in the tens of millions of years after vertebrates first conquered the land. After a close examination of its fossilized bones, scientists were surprised to find that Whatcheeria did not follow a slow-and-steady growth pattern during its life akin to many modern reptiles and amphibians but rather grew quickly while young, like birds and mammals.

  • NASA sends Orion on slingshot around moon to head back to Earth

    NASA whipped the Orion spacecraft around the moon Monday for a slingshot back to Earth as the Artemis I mission nears its completion. Orion previously performed a similar maneuver to send it into a lunar orbit that brought it out to the farthest distance flown by a human-rated spacecraft — more than 268,000 miles from Earth. It left that orbit on Dec. 1 moving closer and closer back to moon ...

  • Chinese astronauts return from 6-month mission in space

    Three Chinese astronauts who spent half a year aboard their country's space station have safely made it back to Earth. The astronauts – Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe – embarked on the space voyage to supervise the final construction stage of China’s Tiangong space station. The six-month mission was a “complete success,” according to China’s space agency.

  • Our Next Best COVID Drug Has Been Hiding In Plain Sight

    SimpleImages / GettyThe fight against COVID seems to have fallen into a ping-ponging rhythm at this point, where every step forward seems undercut by one backward. Vaccines are available, and hospitalization rates have fallen dramatically from previous peaks. But just a sliver of eligible Americans have received the most recent bivalent shot, and the specter of a new, somehow worse variant looms large in our collective psyche. Elsewhere, such as in China, we seem to be losing ground to the virus

  • China astronauts return from Tiangong space station

    Three Chinese astronauts safely returned to Earth on Sunday after six months aboard the Tiangong space station, state media quoted the country's space agency as saying, with their mission deemed a "complete success."

  • Clouds and ‘seasonal weather’ exist on Saturn’s ‘Earthlike’ moon Titan, NASA says

    Titan’s surface has a temperature of minus 290 degrees, experts say.