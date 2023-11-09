Artesia man charged with murder in October officer-involved shooting at police station

An Artesia man was charged with murder following an October incident in which the suspect was shot by a police officer.

Acadio Lucero, 22, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, willful and deliberate, stemming from the shooting on Oct. 12 in the parking lot of the Artesia Public Safety Complex, which houses the police and fire departments and other first-responder agencies.

Lucero made his first appearance Nov. 3 in front of Artesia Magistrate Judge Jimmy Foster.

The Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Officed filed a motion to incarcerate Lucero ahead of court proceedings, and a hearing on that was scheduled for Nov. 9 with District Judge David Finger.

He was arrested and charged with the crime Nov. 2, about three weeks after the shooting.

Police were called to the scene outside of the public safety complex in the 3300 block of West Main Street in Artesia for a report of an officer-involved shooting where a man was allegedly killed by Lucero.

Lucero was transported to hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening wounds.

Investigators found he and the deceased, Mark Rommel, 42, had a confrontation in the parking lot of the facility, leading to Lucero fatally firing 12 times and Rommel, read an affidavit.

The incident was investigated by the New Mexico State Police after Artesia Police Sgt. Christopher Gallegos shot Lucero and was placed on leave.

The conflict between the two men arose as Lucero began dating Rommel’s ex-girlfriend, who he had children with, about four to six months before the shooting, the report read.

The woman shared custody of the children with Rommel, and they were often involved with the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) for multiple investigations into their wellbeing, read the report.

She broke up with Rommel and obtained a no trespass/no contact order from a judge, police said, but had apparently violated the order as the two recently had baby who was present at the scene of the incident.

Lucero told police Rommel was abusive toward the woman and had never seen him before the incident but said he was prepared to fight Rommel, according to investigators.

Lucero and the woman went to the Public Safety Complex on the day of the shooting to complain about Rommel, the affidavit read.

He said Rommel followed him out to his truck, carrying the baby, and confronted Lucero.

That’s when Lucero pulled a gun out of his truck’s glove box and shot Rommel, the report read.

“He was following me to my truck, he put the baby down and got into a fighting stance, and immediately I was like ‘I’m not fighting this guy,’ so I pulled my gun out, loaded it, cocked it, told him to back up. He stepped against, so that’s when I fired,” read Lucero’s testimony in the affidavit.

He told police he “gave Mark every change to leave them alone,” read the report, and said he shot Rommel when “it was looking like he was about to swing on me.”

Police said Lucero gave conflicting statements, first at the scene that Rommel made a sudden movement and reached toward his own waistline, and later that he did not make any sudden movements before Lucero shot him.

Gallegos described Rommel getting off a motorcycle, walking toward Lucero’s black Ford pickup truck and stopping, read the report.

Then, Gallegos said Lucero “deliberately” walked to the vehicle, got a handgun, and started shooting at Rommel.

Gallegos fired once at Lucero, hitting him in the left side of his back, the report read, and said Lucero had already fired four times at Rommel who had fallen to the ground.

Gallegos said he saw Lucero walk toward Rommel on the ground with his gun still in his hand before he was shot by the police officer.

Police said evidence at the scene indicated a person firing a gun while walking, based on the “linear” position of the spent bullet casings, and that a lack of blood at the spot where Lucero said the shooting occurred conflicted with his story.

There was also no indication that Rommel was acting aggressive toward Lucero, Gallegos testified, and no weapons found on Rommel, the affidavit read.

