Artesia man runs from police, tracked to Albuquerque and arrested a week later

A fugitive who fled police in Eddy County was caught Tuesday by federal authorities almost five hours north in Albuquerque.

The arrest stemmed from an incident when officers attempted to arrest the man for having a rifle in his car despite being a convicted felon Sept. 24 in Eddy County.

Saul Peralta, 36, was arrested the U.S. Marshals Service’s Southwest Fugitive Team on the state warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was also charged with a federal probation violation tied to a 2012 federal conviction for possession with intent to distribute meth and possessing a firearm during drug trafficking.

Three more guns were found in Peralta’s vehicle at the time of his arrest, including one that was reported stolen.

Peralta was pulled over after police said he was speeding on 13th Street near Artesia, after heading northbound from Atoka Road.

He was driving a green Dodge Charger and was pulled over at the corner of 13th and Floyd Road, according to a criminal complaint.

Peralta was identified as the owner of the vehicle, and officers said they found an AR-15 rifle in the car and Peralta and two other passengers all denied owning the gun.

The gun was loaded, and police found other containers of ammunition throughout the vehicle, the complaint read.

Police later determined Peralta was on probation, and a convicted felon, attempting to arrest him for possession of the rifle.

He refused to get out of the car, shifting into drive and fleeing, police said, and headed east on Floyd, then north on 13th toward Artesia.

A passenger jumped out of the vehicle as it pulled away, and rolled, police said. He was uninjured in the incident, read the complaint.

Peralta was charged with one count of possessing the firearm as a felon, and two counts of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

The U.S. Marshals Service was aided in Peralta’s arrest by the New Mexico State Police, New Mexico Department of Corrections, Albuquerque Police Department and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Jimmie Glisson he was unsure why Peralta fled to Albuquerque and that police in the area where "actively" looking for him when he was arrested amid the investigation into his crimes.

"There's no rhyme or reason sometimes," Glisson said. "Sometimes they flee to relatives, sometimes they flee to smaller jurisdictions to try to blend in."

He said the U.S. Attorney's Office will next review the evidence in preparation for a case in federal court, while Peralta could also be brought back to Eddy County on the state charges.,

"The case will be referred to the U.S. Attorney's office for review," Glisson said. "At some point, Eddy County will want him (Peralta) to answer for those charges."

