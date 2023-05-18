Artesia mother Alexee Trevizo accused of killing newborn released by court ahead of trial

A 19-year-old Artesia woman charged with first-degree murder after allegedly placing her newborn baby in a hospital trashcan was released from custody ahead of trial.

Alexee Trevizo was released on a $100,000 unsecured bond following a Tuesday hearing in front of Eddy County District Judge David Finger.

She will be allowed to attend school and graduation, follow a curfew from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will not have to wear an ankle monitor or serve under house arrest during her release.

She was required to attend counseling and was permitted to travel to Texas without permission to visit family. Any other out-of-state travel will require permission from the court.

If any terms are violated, Trevizo will be sent back to jail ahead of the trial.

She was awaiting an arraignment scheduled in district court after the case was bound over from Artesia Magistrate Court.

Trevizo was arrested May 10 after an investigation into a January incident at Artesia General Hospital where police said a newborn baby she gave birth to in a bathroom at the hospital was later found dead in a trashcan.

She was charged with one count of first-degree murder and a charge of tampering with evidence.

Trevizo initially sought treatment for backpains at the hospital, later denying she was pregnant despite a positive test administered by medical staff.

She locked herself in a bathroom, read a criminal complaint, exiting after an “extended amount of time.”

Cleaning staff found the bathroom covered in blood, the complaint read, and found the infant at about 2:26 a.m.

Trevizo told police the baby was dead upon birth, but an autopsy filed by the Office of the Medical Investigator showed air in the baby’s lungs and no defects or injuries consistent with a still birth, read the complaint.

The autopsy did show injuries indicating the baby likely suffocated after birth.

