Artesia Police commander arrested for allegedly striking household member

An Artesia police commander was placed on administrative leave from her position for allegedly striking a household member May 21 in a Chaves County community north of Artesia.

Patrol Cmdr. Chantel Longway was arrested by the Chaves County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday on a warrant issued by the Dexter Police Department for battery against a household member and criminal damage to property, read an Artesia Police Department news release.

She was involved in an alleged domestic incident at her home in Dexter, which is 32 miles north of Artesia on May 21, according to the release.

More: Carlsbad man charged with second degree murder in February shooting

Artesia Police Chief Kirk Roberts placed Longway on administrative leave pending the Dexter Police Department's investigation.

Artesia Police began an internal investigation into Longway's alleged misconduct which officials said is ll be separate from the Dexter Police investigation.

"As with any incident of this nature we will conduct a review of the relevant policies and procedures to ensure that we have the best practices in place as we serve our community," said Artesia Police Cmdr. Pete Quinones.

She pleaded not guilty on both charges before a Chaves County Magistrate judge in Roswell and was ordered not to have contact with victim, per online court records.

Longway was released from the Chaves County Detention Center in Roswell Wednesday afternoon on her own recognizance, jail officials said.

The Current-Argus requested comment from Longway's attorney the Ragsdale Law Firm of Roswell but did not hear back.

More: Carlsbad grandmother charged with grandson's death back in jail after violating bond

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com or @ArgusMichae on Twitter.

Sign up for our newsletter, the Daily Briefing, to get stories like this one delivered straight to your inbox every morning. https://profile.currentargus.com/newsletters/daily-briefing/

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Artesia Police commander suspended for alleged battery