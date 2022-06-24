Artesia Police investigate armed robbery as a clerk allegedly pursues suspect

An Artesia man was charged with multiple crimes with after he allegedly shot at a convenience store manager during an attempted robbery of the Allsup’s Convenience Store on 800 South First Street, according to Artesia Police.

Audien Cazares, 18, was charged with 12 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of assault, three counts of criminal damage to property and two counts of tampering with evidence, read an Artesia Police Department news release.

Artesia Police Spokesperson Cmdr. Pete Quinones said the alleged robbery occurred around 6 a.m.

Cazares was then pursued by the store’s manager down First Street and into a nearby neighborhood, according to the police report.

“The suspect then turned around and fired several rounds at the store manager near the intersection of West Washington Avenue and South Second Street,” Quinones said.

“The store manager was not struck by the gunfire, but several pieces of property in the area were hit, including a residence,” he said.

More:Artesia man sentenced to federal prison for bank robbery and helping hide money in store

Quinones said Cazares then attempted an armed carjacking at the intersection of West Washington and South Roselawn Avenue.

“The suspect was unable to steal the vehicle and continued to run further west. The driver of the vehicle was not harmed in the incident,” he said.

Cazares was eventually apprehended near West Washington and South Fourth Street.

Cazares was also charged with one count for shooting at an occupied residence, one count of robbery and one count of stolen property.

Quinones said Cazares was held at the Artesia Police Department's Holding Facility as of late Friday morning awaiting transport to the Eddy County Detention Center in Carlsbad.

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com or @ArgusMichae on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Artesia store clerk not injured during alleged chase of armed robber