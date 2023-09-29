Artesia police shoot and injure man riding bicycle during attempted traffic stop

Police shot and injured a man riding a bicycle Thursday night in Artesia after officers said he fired at them when they attempted to make a traffic stop.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m., police said, near West Missouri, West Dallas and South 7th streets on the south side of the city. Officers were in the area attempting to stop the man on his bicycle when they said he pulled out a gun and shot at police.

More: Carlsbad man arrested for June shooting, stabbing

Police fired back, hitting the man and causing “minor injuries,” according to a Artesia Police Department news release.

The initial release did not name the man who was shot, the officer or officers who shot at him, or why police were attempting to stop him.

The man was arrested and taken to Artesia General Hospital for treatment, then to the Artesia Public Safety Complex where he was booked into jail by New Mexico State Police.

More: Bandidos raids in New Mexico stem from 'all-out war' between motorcycle clubs, police say

As a shooting involving police, the incident was being investigated by the New Mexico State Police.

During that investigation an Artesia Police officer was placed on administrative leave, per department policy, according to the press release.

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Artesia police shoot and injure man riding bicycle during stop attempt