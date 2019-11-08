Is Artesian Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:ARTN.A) CEO Salary Justified?

Dian Taylor has been the CEO of Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTN.A) since 1992. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Dian Taylor's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Artesian Resources Corporation is worth US$342m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$1.0m for the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$543k. We examined companies with market caps from US$200m to US$800m, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$1.7m.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Dian Taylor takes less total compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Artesian Resources has changed from year to year.

Is Artesian Resources Corporation Growing?

Over the last three years Artesian Resources Corporation has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 6.3% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue changed by just 0.5%.

I would prefer it if there was revenue growth, but the improvement in EPS is good. These two metric are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Artesian Resources Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Artesian Resources Corporation for providing a total return of 41% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

It looks like Artesian Resources Corporation pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

It's well worth noting that while Dian Taylor is paid below what is normal at companies of similar size, the returns have been very pleasing, over the last three years. We would like to see EPS growth, but in our view it seems the CEO is modestly remunerated. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Artesian Resources.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

