Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTN.A) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.27

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Artesian Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:ARTN.A) dividend will be increasing to US$0.27 on 23rd of May. This will take the annual payment to 2.3% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Artesian Resources' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Artesian Resources was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 5.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 58% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Artesian Resources Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.76 to US$1.07. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.5% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, Artesian Resources has only grown its earnings per share at 4.6% per annum over the past five years. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 4.6% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

Our Thoughts On Artesian Resources' Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Artesian Resources' payments are rock solid. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Artesian Resources has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

