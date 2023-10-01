Artful living: Brooks "brothers"

Oct. 1—One of the best parts of being in Santa Fe and being an interior designer here is the opportunity to meet interesting clients and to do eclectic, intriguing designs based on the idea of what Santa Fe means to them. The downside for those of us in the design community is that we do not have the luxury of having a design center. When I worked in Denver, Scottsdale and Dallas, I had access to amazing showrooms that catered to the design community. While this lack of access is not always convenient in Santa Fe, it opens up the chance to create new friendships with the people who travel to bring the showrooms to us. It is a whole industry that creates a net of coverage across the country by region. Sometimes these design industry friends even bring cookies, lunch or other goodies. But what we like most is when they show up with their suitcases full of wonders! Sometimes, it is four or five suitcases of wonders — not an easy job! So, you can imagine my appreciation for what they contribute to our ability to share these treasures with our Santa Fe clients.

The preamble above was to set up the story about the "dynamic duo" of Arthur Brooks Ellsworth and Marvin John Wilkinson, the co-founders of John Brooks. They are the face and heart of John Brooks, a wholesale showroom that many of us interior designers rely on. They have been partners in life for 36 years, and partners in business since 1993. They have had a residence in Santa Fe for many years. Their showrooms are in Denver, Scottsdale, Aspen, Salt Lake City and, most recently, Bozeman, Montana.

The name of their business comes from their middle names. ("Marvin Art" or "Art Marvin" might not have had the same effect as the name of their business — their insight, not mine — but I doubt it would have affected their success.) Ambitious and adventurous, they started selling Paul Ferrante lighting fixtures out of the trunk of their car. They give credit to the amazing clients they met along the way to the realization of John Brooks. Along with other wonderful lines, John Brooks represents, to the trade, design favorites such as A. Rudin, Pierre Frey, Casamance. All are faves of Wiseman & Gale & Duncan (WGD Interiors), the local design firm I work for. Art and Marvin have expertise and, simply put, great taste. They have backgrounds in interior architecture and design, and their careers in the industry span 30 years. The pair have created a niche in the business, which is admirable. As a design industry professional, I frankly find it just super cool. Best of all, these gentlemen are just good people and truly kind human beings.

We at WGD Interiors always look forward to seeing them and poring over the gorgeous fabrics and other resources they bring to our attention. WGD Interiors founder, Pam Duncan, was delighted to hear I was writing this article because she has tremendous affection and respect for both Art and Marvin. She says she remembers the day they first knocked on the door of her studio, when she just opened. Pam says she has had an exceptionally happy relationship with them ever since.

Art and Marvin split their time among the showrooms and being on the road, taking care of all of us appreciative interior designers. If you see their smiling faces around town, please give them a nod for simply being a part of our Santa Fe community and adding to the creativity that makes Santa Fe amazing.

Artful living: Brooks "brothers"