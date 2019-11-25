Arthrosurface Introduces the SpiralUp™ TCL Allograft System

Joint preserving allograft addresses ankle instability and benefits entire musculoskeletal system

FRANKLIN, Mass., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthrosurface®, Inc., a global leader in joint preservation technology, today announced the launch of its SpiralUp™ TCL Allograft System. Designed for adult and adolescent patients suffering from talocalcaneal instability, peritalar subluxation and other injuries resulting in instability in the subtalar joint, the SpiralUp™ TCL Allograft System supplements the talocalcaneal ligament functioning as a dense, strong and flexible connective tissue layer intended to improve function of the foot as well as conditions along the musculoskeletal chain.

"Talocalcaneal instability and peritalar subluxation are progressive conditions with far-reaching symptoms and a vast patient population," said Harold Schoenhaus, DPM, FACFAS, professor of The Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine. "After treating patients for over 45 years with these types of problems and symptoms, I envision the SpiralUp™ TCL Allograft System could be the most effective solution to alleviating these problems. It is intended to stabilize the subtalar and midtarsal joints while simultaneously addressing conditions such as arch, leg, knee and lower back discomfort."

Talocalcaneal instability and peritalar subluxation are common conditions affecting millions of patients. It occurs when the sinus tarsi collapses, causing the foot and ankle to roll inward, putting unnecessary strain on the body's lower extremities. The condition usually presents as back, knee, hip, arch and heel pain, poor posture, nerve entrapments and tarsal tunnel syndrome.

"The foot is the foundation of the body. When it or the gait cycle is compromised, an imbalance can be created throughout the body leading to strain and excessive wear of joints," said Steve Ek, CEO of Arthrosurface. "The SpiralUp™ TCL Allograft System represents yet another early intervention product in our portfolio that is designed to address the root cause of these types of problem and mitigate other cumulative effects throughout the musculoskeletal chain."

Arthrosurface®, Inc. is a global leader in joint preservation technology, manufacturing less invasive joint replacements that are clinically proven to help patients stay active by increasing range of motion and reducing pain. The company's product portfolio features more than 150 different surface implant curvatures for the knee, shoulder, hip, ankle, wrist and toe that are designed to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions caused by trauma, injury and arthritic disease. More than 100,000 patients have been treated with Arthrosurface implants since the company was founded in 2002. Arthrosurface markets and distributes its products in the United States and around the world, with more than 5,000 surgeons currently using Arthrosurface products in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.arthrosurface.com.

