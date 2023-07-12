Arthur Barclay, Camden council candidate, charged after motor-vehicle accident

CAMDEN – The Attorney General’s Office has taken over the prosecution of a Camden city council candidate accused of striking a pedestrian with his car.

The agency gave no reason for the action involving Arthur Barclay, a Democrat who’s also accused of driving with a suspended license at the time of the July 1 incident.

“The matter is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time,” said Dan Prochilo, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office.

More: Clayton man gets prison term Family's long wait for justice ends with sentencing in fatal road-rage case

Barclay was charged in Camden municipal court with causing serious injury while driving with a suspended license.

The allegation against Arthur Barclay

Authorities at that time alleged Barclay hit a pedestrian in a parking lot off Benson Street at 12:17 a.m. on July 1.

The victim, identified only as a 37-year-old woman, was admitted to a city hospital in stable condition.

Barclay’s car was impounded, officials said.

The Attorney General’s Office took control of the prosecution for the fourth-degree offense on July 5, Prochilo said.

Barclay could not be reached for comment.

The charge against him is only an allegation. He has not been convicted in the case.

First campaign since resignation from Assembly

Barclay is seeking elected office for the first time since his resignation from the state Assembly in June 2018, which followed an allegation that he had punched a woman in her face.

A charge of simple assault was dismissed when the woman did not appear at an August 2018 court hearing.

State pension records show Barclay holds a $72,400 position with Camden County's One-Stop Career Center.

Barclay, a former Camden High School basketball star, was an assemblyman for parts of Camden and Gloucester counties since 2016. He served on Camden’s city council from 2014 to 2016.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email him at jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Arthur Barclay was allegedly driving with a suspended license