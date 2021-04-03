Arthur J. Gallagher Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $126.61 per share and the market cap of $24.7 billion, Arthur J. Gallagher stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Arthur J. Gallagher is shown in the chart below.


Arthur J. Gallagher Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued
Arthur J. Gallagher Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

Because Arthur J. Gallagher is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 1.6% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 3.59% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Arthur J. Gallagher has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14, which which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Insurance industry. The overall financial strength of Arthur J. Gallagher is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Arthur J. Gallagher is poor. This is the debt and cash of Arthur J. Gallagher over the past years:

Arthur J. Gallagher Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued
Arthur J. Gallagher Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Arthur J. Gallagher has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $7 billion and earnings of $4.2 a share. Its operating margin is 14.84%, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in Insurance industry. Overall, the profitability of Arthur J. Gallagher is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Arthur J. Gallagher over the past years:

Arthur J. Gallagher Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued
Arthur J. Gallagher Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Arthur J. Gallagher is 1.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Insurance industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 20.5%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in Insurance industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Arthur J. Gallagher's ROIC was 7.77, while its WACC came in at 5.19. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Arthur J. Gallagher is shown below:

Arthur J. Gallagher Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued
Arthur J. Gallagher Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

Overall, Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG, 30-year Financials) stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 81% of the companies in Insurance industry. To learn more about Arthur J. Gallagher stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Gaetz sex probe suddenly threatens a speedy Washington rise

    Compared with most congressional newbies, it didn't take Rep. Matt Gaetz long. The overwhelming reaction of Gaetz's GOP colleagues — a deafening silence. That reflects the resentments he's sparked during his breakneck rise as one of the party's celebrities and the challenge he faces to retain his seat. Government agents are investigating if Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and other underage girls and violated federal sex trafficking laws, people familiar with the probe have told the AP.

  • 4 signs that your dog has fleas and how to get rid of them

    If your dog has fleas, you not only have to treat your dog for fleas, but you also have to take careful steps to ensure that your home is flea-free.

  • You may need proof of COVID-19 vaccination to travel very soon

    Major cruise lines have already announced that they'll require proof of vaccination, and destinations and airlines around the world aren't far behind.

  • 15 delicious low-calorie foods that are filling and can help you lose weight

    Low-calorie foods like high-fiber veggies, fruits, lean meat, fish, and whole grains are filling and can help you lose weight.

  • Activists call for release of bodycam footage in police shooting death of boy, 13

    The teenager, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot in the chest by Chicago police according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The Chicago Police Department are being demanded to release bodycam footage in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo at the hands of law enforcement. According to CBS Chicago, by Thursday night, the calls to make the footage available grew as details of the victim became public knowledge.

  • A 'sugar baby' military veteran reveals what it's like to have 'sugar daddies' giving her cash, gifts, and free dinners

    Megan is one of 22,000 active duty and retired military personal on Seeking Arrangements, a website for sugar daddies to meet sugar babies.

  • 2-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo shared a moving memory to explain why playing an NBA game with his brothers was the highlight of his career

    Giannis Antetokounmpo said it was a dream come true to play in an NBA game with his brothers Thanasis and Kostas, all while their mom watched.

  • Deleted 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' scene finally shows how Joker would have delivered that 'We live in a society' line

    Zack Snyder released a deleted scene from his film featuring Jared Leto and Batman to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

  • Atlanta Mayor says the MLB moving All-Star Game from Georgia 'is likely the first of many dominoes to fall' in pushback against new voting law

    MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said that the decision to move the All-Star Game and MLB Draft was "the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport."

  • Kremlin Spy and Ex-U.S. Convict Sent to Humiliate Navalny in Prison

    DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty ImagesMOSCOW—Russia’s imprisoned opposition leader, Aleksey Navalny, is on a hunger strike in a notorious penal colony. He says he suffers from back pain while prison guards “torture” him by waking him every hour at night. Independent prison observers have been desperate to check up on him, with hundreds of Russian public figures sending open letters and petitions to authorities, calling for a halt to the humiliating treatment. Human rights activists addressed the Kremlin on Friday more bluntly: “He is being slowly killed.”The response? Instead of sending an independent human rights observer or a doctor to visit Navalny in prison, the Kremlin sent Maria Butina, a Russian spy and U.S. ex-convict. Now a pro-Kremlin activist, Butina pleaded guilty in a U.S. court in 2018 to acting as a Russian agent while infiltrating the NRA and Republican Party political circles.Desperate Putin Resorts to Jailing Journalists for Retweeting JokesButina reported what she had heard from other inmates in the prison colony, called IK-2, complaining not about conditions in the prison, but about Navalny himself. Butina said other inmates despised Navalny for “lying in bed all day like a master,” and said he “does not clean after himself.” She insisted that Navalny was living in better conditions than she had endured in an American jail. “My recommendation to Aleksey: if you committed a crime, be a man, serve your time.”Butina also posted a video clip said to show Navalny slowly pacing in his barrack: “He is walking! Oh, this is magic! With a cup of coffee,” she remarked. Mr. Navalny had said his legs were going numb from the back pain.Butina said Navalny was rude to her during their roughly 20-minute-long conversation, accusing her of telling lies and stealing. A transcript of the alleged dialogue with Navalny was published on Telegram, with Butina saying, “You know perfectly well that if you are not cleaning, somebody cleans for you. I have been to prison. I know that it becomes somebody else’s responsibility.” Navalny purportedly responded by telling her she lies a lot, and that, “everything [she says] is endless lies, including your stories about American prison.”Human rights defenders were in shock. “At the time when Navalny obviously needs professional medical help, they send an RT state TV channel crew to that very penal colony–this is an unacceptable situation,” Tanya Lokshina, director of the Russian program at Human Rights Watch, told The Daily Beast.Rules do not prohibit an outside doctor from providing care in prison, Lokshina explained, adding that her team is “aware of cases in which the Russian prison system provided civilian doctors for sick inmates.”Butina’s comments horrified a former IK-2 inmate, Vladimir Pereverzin, who had served seven years there, describing the experience as a total nightmare.“It is hard to imagine anything more cynical and misleading,” Pereverzin, who was swept up and jailed after a crackdown on an oil company a decade ago, told the Daily Beast. “Nobody is allowed to stay in bed in that prison. If she says he stays in bed all the time, it means he is so sick that the prison doctor allowed it.” “The prison guards humiliated me constantly,” he added. “They fabricated reports against me, so just like Navalny, I had to go on hunger strike. I even stabbed myself in the stomach and only then did they moved me to a single cell, which was a huge relief.”An opposition playwright and satirist, Viktor Shenderovich, said Butina's visit symbolized a general tone of mockery in Kremlin policy.“The government decided to kill Navalny, to destroy him both physically and morally,” Shenderovich told the Daily Beast. “This is not a political move but a moral issue: Russia is split right now between obvious supporters of good and those who support evil.”Shenderovich described the Butina ordeal as somewhat of a “win” for Kremlin loyalists.“Many Kremlin supporters are giggling now when they read Butina’s comments,” he said. “They are happy to see the Kremlin trolling and mocking the West and Navalny supporters. But actually, this is the humiliation of morality itself.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • April, the New York giraffe who became a viral sensation, dies

    The giraffe-cam set up by the April's zoo in 2017 gained some 232 million views online.

  • Only J&J, 2nd-dose Pfizer vaccines will be administered at MDC site starting next week

    Miami Dade College’s vaccine site will only be administering the Johnson & Johnson and the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine starting next week, along with FEMA sites in Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa.

  • A UK cruise line just announced a vaccine requirement. These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew

    Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.

  • Biden's $3trillion tax hikes find public support despite Republican resistance

    Americans are overwhelmingly in support of Joe Biden’s planned tax hike on corporations and the wealthy to pay for new infrastructure projects, despite Republican opposition in Congress, new polls have shown. The US president earlier this week announced a “once-in-a-generation” $3trillion infrastructure proposal that would be funded by tax increases on companies and those earning over $400,000 (£290,000). Mr Biden’s plan is a test of his belief that he can generate popular backing across the country even as conservatives seek to block him on Capitol Hill. A Morning Consult/Politico poll on Thursday found that by a two-to-one margin voters prefer an infrastructure bill that includes Mr Biden’s proposed tax increases than those that do not, confounding expectation. Only 27 per cent support infrastructure without tax hikes, which broadly represents the GOP’s stance. It also found that voters support this expanded notion of infrastructure, with measures like increasing housing options for low-income families garnering the support of 70 per cent of registered voters, including 87 per cent of Democrats and 53 per cent of Republicans. The idea of repairing and building roads, bridges, railways, ports and airports is appealing to the general public, especially since much of America's infrastructure dates back to the 1950s and is generally considered to be dilapidated.

  • Trump might have 'found' the votes he needed to win Georgia under state's new election law

    Republican legislators now have more oversight and power over elections and the county officials who count the votes. The secretary of state has less.

  • 13-Year-Old Boy Who ‘Wanted to Become a Cop’ Is Killed by Chicago Police

    GoFundMeThe death of a 13-year-old boy, who dreamed of joining the police but was gunned down by a cop in an “armed confrontation” this week, has horrified the crime-weary city of Chicago, prompting demands for answers from the mayor on down.The Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed to The Daily Beast that Adam Toledo died of a gunshot wound to the chest on Monday. His death, which occurred after a confrontation with Chicago police in Little Village, has been classified as a homicide.The boy’s family, community leaders, and even Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are demanding police release the body-camera videos of the incident. The officer involved in the shooting has been put on desk duty for at least 30 days pending an investigation.“Adam was a seventh-grade student at [Gary Elementary] School, enjoyed sports, and was a good kid. He did not deserve to die the way he did,” the Toledo family said in a Friday statement.Cops Now Say UVA Grad Slain by Police Was ‘Brandishing a Handgun’The family said Adam was killed “due to the unreasonable conduct of a Chicago Police Officer” and they would “seek justice for this reprehensible crime.” They added that they were only notified of Adam’s death two days after he was killed.“We are confident that the Chicago Police Department and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability will conduct a thorough investigation, that there will be transparency, and that Toledo Family will find out the truth of what happened to Adam.”Police said the incident began at around 2:35 a.m. on Monday when officers responded to a call of “multiple shots fired in the 200 block of S. Sawyer.” When they arrived, they found two males—later identified as Toledo and 21-year-old Ruben Roman Jr.—“in a nearby alley” and at least one was armed. Police said the armed person ran from the scene, prompting officers to start a foot pursuit that ended in an “armed confrontation.”“The officer fired his weapon striking the offender in the chest,” a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said in a statement. “A weapon was recovered and the offender was pronounced deceased on scene.”Officers observed two subjects in a nearby alley, one subject fled on foot which resulted in an armed confrontation. One subject shot and killed. 2nd subject in custody. Gun recovered on scene. COPA investigating. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/bn7o2deAGS— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 29, 2021 Police said Roman was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing a peace officer. According to court records, Roman pleaded guilty in 2019 to possessing an illegal gun and was sentenced to probation.In a Thursday interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, the teenager’s mother, Elizabeth Toledo, said she last saw her son the day before the shooting when they attended a memorial service for a relative. She said she didn’t know what prompted the incident and she “just wants answers about what really happened.”“I haven’t heard from cops since yesterday when they knocked on my door,” she said on Thursday.The mother-of-four said her son was “always happy,” loved animals, and had a dream of joining the police.“He wanted to be a cop when he grew up,” Toledo said. “And next thing you know, a cop took his life.”Monday’s tragic shooting comes as Chicago battles a siege of homicides and shootings. According to the Chicago Tribune, 134 people have been killed this year alone, which is higher than the same period in 2020. Last year had already been the worst year for gun-related homicides on record, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.Amid outrage over Toledo’s death, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown released a statement on Thursday, calling it a “tragedy” and insisting he adamantly wanted to release body-cam footage.“My greatest fear as the Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department has been a deadly encounter between one of our own and a juvenile, especially given the recent rise in violent crimes involving juveniles throughout our city,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, this fear became a reality earlier this week. Any loss of life is tragic, especially when it involves youth. On behalf of the entire Chicago Police Department, I extend my condolences to the family of the juvenile.”The shooting is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. While the COPA initially said the bodycam footage could not be released without a court order because of the Juvenile Court Act, which prohibits them from sharing videos of minor victims, the agency said Friday the footage will be made public. “COPA has determined that certain provisions of state law intended to protect the confidentiality of juvenile records do not prohibit the agency’s release of material related to its investigation,” the agency said in a statement. It added that the act “does not bar publication of the body-worn and third-party video camera footage the agency has obtained to date.”Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took to Twitter on Thursday to urge the release of the footage, adding that she “can only imagine the incredible pain this boy’s parents are experiencing at this moment.”“Because his family and the public will undoubtedly have many questions, we must release any relevant videos as soon as possible,” Lightfoot said, noting that it is among “the most complex cases that COPA investigates” and “transparency and speed are crucial.”“We must ask ourselves how our social safety net failed this boy leading to the tragic events in the early hours of Monday morning,” she said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump's last blunder. Small pizzeria in Italy sanctioned instead of a Venezuelan oil exporter.

    Two Italian businesses, a Verona pizzeria and a graphic design studio in Sardinia, were put on a Venezuela sanctions list by mistake.

  • A woman got pregnant while she was already pregnant, and delivered her 'super twins' on the same day

    Superfetation is so rare there are only a handful of reported cases. Three extremely unlikely events need to occur to become pregnant while pregnant.

  • Donald Trump is calling for an MLB boycott after the league said it would move its All-Star game out of Georgia. Conservative lawmakers discussed removing the league's antitrust exemption.

    Former President Trump on Friday called for a boycott of Major League Baseball, after the league said its All-Star game wouldn't be held in Atlanta.

  • Fans tell us why they won't stop fighting to 'RestoreTheSnyderVerse' even though there's no plan for 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' sequels

    WarnerMedia thought it could move past #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, but the movement grows. Fans won't stop until they get sequels or Snyder says he's done.