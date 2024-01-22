Arthur Wharton: Football card of first black player breaks record

A football card showing a player believed to be the world's first black professional footballer has been sold for a record £26,800.

Arthur Wharton, originally from Ghana, signed full-time for Rotherham Town in 1889 after moving to England.

The card was sold last Wednesday by Loddon Auctions to a private American bidder over the phone.

It is thought to be the record for a single card sale in the UK, beating £26,000 for a cigarette card in 2022.

Wharton also did stints at Darlington FC, Preston North End, Sheffield United and Stockport County.

Arthur Wharton's privileged background saw him sent for an English education in the early 1880s

The card was sold after a "13-minute phone and online bidding battle", according to the Antiques Trade Gazette.

In November 2022, a football card of Steve Bloomer (1874-1938) reached £25,900. It was also sold to a US collector through Loddon, the paper said.

Wharton was born of wealthy parents and moved to the north-east of England in 1883, aged 18, to be sent for an English education.

As well as a footballing career he was also a good cricketer, cyclist and athlete.

A statue of Arthur Wharton at the FA's national football centre in Burton

A blue plaque was unveiled in Rotherham by Ken Monkou, ambassador for the organisation Give Racism The Red Card, in November and in 2014 a 16ft (4.8m) bronze statue was erected at the FA's national football centre in Burton.

Despite playing professionally, Wharton had to supplement his income by running two Rotherham pubs, the Albert Tavern and the Plough at Masbrough.

Wharton retired from football in 1902 and died in 1930, buried in an unmarked grave in Edlington near Doncaster.

The Arthur Wharton Foundation provided a headstone in 1997.

Auctioneer Gary Arkell said the sale room would be "quite happy to receive a few in the post or drop them off next week" if anyone had more Wharton cards at home.

The remaining cards will be sold in Loddon's February auction.

