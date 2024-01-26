Artichokes aren’t often considered a superfood. Why dietitians think they should be

Artichokes aren’t exactly the most inviting vegetable out there. But if you take the time to figure them out (and get past the layers of inedible leaves), the nutrients found in artichokes provide all kinds of gut- and heart-healthy benefits.

We usually think of artichokes when they're in a heavy dip, served with a buttery sauce or stuffed with breadcrumbs. While those classic dishes are delicious, they're not always the healthiest options.

And there are other ways to use artichokes that take better advantage of all the nutrients they have to offer, dietitians tell TODAY.com. These fiber- and protein-packed vegetables may take some extra preparation up front, but they'll reward you for the effort.

Artichoke nutrition facts

One cooked medium artichoke has:

64 calories

3.5 grams protein

0.5 grams fat

14 grams carbohydrates

7 grams fiber

107 micrograms folate

You'll find similar nutritional benefits in canned or marinated artichoke hearts. However, the liquid or oil they're stored in may add extra calories, sodium and fat.

Artichoke benefits

“People are so intimidated by (artichokes),” Caroline Susie, registered dietitian in Dallas and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, tells TODAY.com. But, if you put in a little effort, artichokes are “a wonderful source of fiber,” Susie says, which aids in digestive health and can help manage cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

In particular, artichokes contain a type of fiber called inulin, which can relieve constipation and act as a prebiotic, meaning it helps feed the healthy bacteria in the gut, Susie explains. “That’s another win for artichokes: They’re a healthy choice for your gut,” Susie says.

These veggies also provide a surprising amount of plant-based protein, she adds, which helps keep you feeling full and satisfied.

Although we may not think of artichokes as “having a lot of edible parts,” New York-based registered dietitian Theresa Gentile tells TODAY.com that they also contain solid amounts of iron, magnesium, folate, potassium and vitamins A and C.

You’ll also find a hefty dose of antioxidants in artichokes, says Gentile, who is also a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. In particular, research shows artichokes are rich in polyphenols, flavonoids and gut-healthy anthocyanins.

So although artichokes may not come to mind when we’re thinking of superfoods, “I think they should be considered one,” she says.

What about canned or jarred artichoke hearts?

Many of the nutrients in whole artichokes are also present in artichoke hearts, including fiber, vitamins and protein.

"Where the profile might differ is if you're buying jarred marinated artichoke hearts," Susie says. The marinade that it's mixed with could alter the sodium or the fat content if it contains oil, she explains.

Gentile agrees: "The sodium content is going to be a little bit higher (in canned artichokes) than fresh, obviously," she says. "So, like other canned foods, you can rinse them before you eat them to decrease a lot of the sodium solution that they're packed in."

How to choose and cook artichokes

Susie, who cooks with artichokes frequently, has some tips for using them in meals.

First, when you're buying a whole artichoke at the store, look for one that feels a little bit heavier, which means it's still retaining water, Susie says. She also recommends choosing one with leaves that aren't totally closed, but "just slightly open," as if you were choosing flowers from a florist.

Not all parts of the artichoke are edible. To prep and cook artichokes, You'll want to trim away a bit of the stem and the outer "spiky" leaves, Susie recommends.

From there, she prefers to steam her artichokes. "That's the easiest way to do it," she says. "All you need is a steamer." You'll want to steam the artichokes until they're tender, about 25 minutes depending on the size, she says.

You can eat the tender heart of the artichoke and you can scrape the fleshy ends of the leaves off with your teeth — ideally, dipped in a flavorful sauce or dip first.

Whether you decide to steam, boil, bake or grill your artichokes, they're delicious on their own with a spritz of lemon, olive oil and spices, the experts say.

Here are a few other great ways to eat artichokes:

Serve them with a Greek yogurt dip

Susie loves having artichokes with a homemade Greek yogurt dip that's full of delicious herbs. Try making a healthy and fresh tzatziki-inspired dip with cucumber, garlic powder and cilantro.

Add them to pasta dishes

An easy way to add extra vegetables and fiber to your pasta dishes is with artichoke hearts, the experts say. Once the artichokes are trimmed and sliced, you can add them directly to a pan with seasoning, and then combine them with pasta and a drizzle of olive oil. If you prefer to steam or boil the artichokes, that works great in lemon and garlic pasta dishes, too.

Top your salads or homemade pizzas with them

Artichoke hearts are an excellent, flavorful addition to veggie bowls, salads and even homemade pizza. Registered dietitian and TODAY contributor Joy Bauer uses chopped artichoke hearts in her "salad pizza" recipe in which she piles vegetables and arugula on top of a thin, crunchy lavash cracker.

Try these delicious artichoke recipes

Artichokes are a surprisingly nutritious vegetable packed with fiber and protein that will keep you feeling full. Get creative with whole steamed or boiled artichokes, or add canned or jarred artichoke hearts to bump up the nutrients in all kinds of dishes.

Dylan's Stuffed Artichokes by Dylan Dreyer

Make-Ahead Spinach and Artichoke Baked Egg Soufflés by Casey Barber

Spaghetti with Quick-Braised Artichoke Hearts by Carla Lalli Music

Grilled Parmesan Artichokes by Ryan Scott

This article was originally published on TODAY.com