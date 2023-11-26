Artificial intelligence expert to speak in Oak Ridge about AI's impact on society

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge welcomes the community to Lunch With the League from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec .5 at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

All are welcome to bring their lunch or purchase a boxed lunch for a nominal fee. Coffee and tea will be served. The presentation will begin at noon, according to the League news release.

Lynne Parker became the founding director of the National AI Initiative Office, but has now taken the lead on the Tennessee AI initiative. She will speak to at a luncheon on Dec. 5 in Oak Ridge.

Lynne E. Parker will be speaking on artificial intelligence and its impact on society. Considered an expert in AI, she recently spoke in Oak Ridge as part of the Friends of Oak Ridge National Labortory's Dick Smyser Community Lecture Series.

Parker is associate vice chancellor at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and director of the AI Tennessee Initiative, which is positioning UT and the state of Tennessee as a national and global leader in the data-intensive knowledge economy. Prior to this role, she led national AI policy efforts for four years (2018-2022) in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, serving as deputy chief technology officer of the United States, founding director of the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Office, and assistant director for AI.

Lynne Parker delivered her AI lecture in the Zach Wamp Auditorium at the Y-12 New Hope Center in Oak Ridge.

She also served as co-chair of the Congressionally-directed National AI Research Resource Task Force, which aimed to democratize access to the computational and data infrastructure needed for AI research. She served for two years (2015-2016) at the National Science Foundation as division director for Information and Intelligent Systems. In these roles across three administrations, she led the development of numerous landmark national AI policies bolstering research, governance, education and workforce training, international engagement, and the federal use of AI.

Information on Parker on the UT website shares that she joined the UT faculty in 2002 and is an expert on distributed and intelligent robot systems, human-robot interaction, and AI, having published extensively in these and related areas. She previously worked for several years as a Distinguished Research and Development Staff Member and Group Leader at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. She has received numerous awards for research, teaching, and service, and is a Fellow of AAAI (Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence), AAAS (American Association for the Advancement of Science), and IEEE (Institute for Electrical and Electronic Engineers); and a Distinguished Member of ACM (Association for Computing Machinery). Parker earned a PhD. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Lunch with the League welcomes League members and non-members alike to this presentation. The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge is a nonpartisan political organization for men and women. It encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Artificial intelligence expert to speak in Oak Ridge at lunch meeting