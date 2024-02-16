New artificial intelligence toolkit available for Ohio’s school districts

Ohio state leaders have started a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) education toolkit for school districts.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted made the announcement Thursday while visiting Northmont High School in Clayton.

The online guide will help schools and parents navigate AI in the classroom.

“AI technology is here to stay, and as a result, InnovateOhio took the lead on hosting forums over the summer to discuss the impacts,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “The predominant request was educators wanting help implementing the technology in the classroom. This toolkit is a resource for those who will prepare our students for success in an AI world. It continues our work to ensure Ohio is a leader in responding to the challenges and opportunities made possible by artificial intelligence.”

Teachers can find a template letter they can send to district leaders and tell them how they are using AI.

The toolkit can also help prepare students for jobs in an increasingly A-I-driven world.

It was created in partnership with aiEDU, a nonprofit that helps build AI literacy.

