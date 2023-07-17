Artificial intelligence used as manipulation technique in sextortion schemes, state police say

Pennsylvania State Police warns there’s been a “notable increase” in sextortion schemes and artificial intelligence is playing a role.

Sextortion, or sexual extortion, is when someone is threatened and coerced into sending sexually explicit images or money to a criminal that claims to already have a compromising image or video of the victim. If the victim doesn’t comply, the perpetrator threatens to share the explicit content. Victims are typically approached on social media dating apps or on gaming platforms. Perpetrators then use threats, money, lies and more to get the victims to comply.

PSP says the end goal in sextortion is to get additional explicit images, financial gain or harass the victim.

Artificial intelligence is now being used as a manipulation technique against victims, PSP says in a release. That’s because AI is used to alter photos stolen from someone’s social media into being sexually explicit. As of April, the FBI documented increasing reports of fictitious videos or images used in sextortion schemes.

PSP claims the number of reported sextortion cases is at its highest levels.

There are several ways people can avoid sextortion schemes. PSP recommends using caution when sharing information online, don’t send compromising photos, don’t accept friend requests from unknown people and end communication immediately when faced with extortion or threats.

Click here for more information from the FBI.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Train carrying hazardous materials derails in Pennsylvania Woman shot, killed in Braddock identified; police say incident started as neighborhood dispute Woman found dead at Mon Wharf VIDEO: Local advocate working to find kidney for her son, raise awareness for others in similar situations DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts