Artis—Naples job fair Monday

Artis—Naples’ is holding a job fair for a wide variety of jobs, from event services team members to drivers, Monday, Jan. 31.

The fair is 4-6 p.m. in Norris Garden, the outdoor plaza between Hayes Hall and The Baker Museum, at Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples.

Among the positions being discussed at the job fair are patron services representatives, housekeepers, event services team members, safety and security officers, bartenders, drivers, servers, ushers, accounting coordinator, facilities assistant, front desk coordinator and more.

Artis—Naples representatives will be available to answer questions about the organization, open positions and job responsibilities. Artis—Naples has more than 300 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees.

Interested candidates can register in advance by completing the online application for the position in which they are interested:

artisnaples.agilehr.com/careers/

The news release announcing the fair suggested candidates bring copies of updated resumes to the job fair.

Background checks and preemployment drug testing are required for employment. All employees are also required to comply with all Artis─Naples COVID-19 protocols.

Harriet Howard Heithaus covers arts and entertainment for the Naples Daily News/naplesnews.com. Reach her at 239-213-6091.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Job fair at Artis—Naples Monday