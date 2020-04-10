Is Artisan International Value Investor (ARTKX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you have been looking for Non US - Equity fund category, a potential starting could be Artisan International Value Investor (ARTKX). ARTKX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

We classify ARTKX in the Non US - Equity category, which is an area rife with potential choices. Investing in companies outside the United States is how Non US - Equity funds set themselves apart, since global funds tend to keep a good portion of their portfolio stateside. Many of these funds like to allocate across emerging and developed markets, and will often focus on all cap levels.

History of Fund/Manager

Artisan Funds is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of ARTKX. Artisan International Value Investor made its debut in September of 2002, and since then, ARTKX has accumulated about $2.76 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund's current manager is a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. ARTKX has a 5-year annualized total return of 2.94% and is in the middle third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 3.89%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. ARTKX's standard deviation over the past three years is 12.84% compared to the category average of 11.17%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 12.04% compared to the category average of 11.18%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should always remember the downsides to a potential investment, and this segment carries some risks one should be aware of. In the most recent bear market, ARTKX lost 46.98% and outperformed its peer group by 12%. This means that the fund could possibly be a better choice than its peers during a down market environment.

Even still, the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.84, so investors should note that it is hypothetically less volatile than the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. With a negative alpha of -4.55, managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, ARTKX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.19% compared to the category average of 1.22%. From a cost perspective, ARTKX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $1,000 and that each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Bottom Line

Overall, Artisan International Value Investor ( ARTKX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Artisan International Value Investor ( ARTKX ) looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

