Artisan Partners Believes in the Growth Prospects of Repligen Corporation (RGEN)

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Mid Cap Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTMX returned -22.47%, Advisor Class fund APDMX posted a return of -22.43%, and Institutional Class fund APHMX returned -22.40%, compared to a return of -21.07% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Artisan Partners discussed stocks like Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the second quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) develops bioprocessing technologies for drug manufacturing. On September 27, 2022, Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) stock closed at $180.96 per share. One-month return of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) was -17.51% and its shares lost 36.77% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has a market capitalization of $10.042 billion.

Here is what Artisan Partners specifically said about Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

“Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a leading supplier of equipment, consumables and services for biologic manufacturing needs. The company has been a critical supplier for COVID-19 vaccines, though these revenues have been decelerating alongside the ramp down of initial vaccination campaigns. Fortunately, Repligen’s base business is experiencing better than expected growth—20%-30% on the top line this year—as it not only benefits from its own R&D and acquisition efforts, but also the broader biopharma industry’s investments in new biologic drug candidates (which should continue to be a tailwind). We also believe Repligen is well positioned to benefit from several emerging trends within biologics longer term—notably, the rise of cell and gene therapies. Meanwhile, health care companies tend to be economically insensitive, which we believe is an attractive characteristic in this market environment. With COVID expectations having fallen and the stock’s valuation at opportunistic levels, we initiated a Garden position.” Copyright: dolgachov / 123RF Stock Photo

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 28 hedge fund portfolios held Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) at the end of the second quarter which was 32 in the previous quarter.

