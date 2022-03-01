Artisan Partners: “Blackstone (BX)’s Virtuous Cycle is in Full Swing”

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its “Artisan Value Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.48% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTLX, 4.55% by its Advisor Class: APDLX, and 4.54% was gained by its Institutional Class: APHLX for the fourth quarter of 2021, all below the Russell 1000® Value Index that delivered a 7.77% return, and the Russell 1000® Index that gained 9.78% for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Artisan Value Fund, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) and discussed its stance on the firm. Blackstone Inc. is a New York, New York-based alternative investment management company with a $156.5 billion market capitalization. BX delivered a -7.02% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 32.09%. The stock closed at $128.78 per share on February 25, 2022.

Here is what Artisan Value Fund has to say about Blackstone Inc. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Investment heavyweight Blackstone’s virtuous cycle is in full swing. Throughout Blackstone’s history, excellent investment performance and capital protection have allowed the firm to increase fundraising in existing verticals as well as launch new endeavors. Historically, less than 10% of assets under management mature in any given year, and that number should move lower with continued growth in perpetual capital vehicles. Blackstone’s A+ rated balance sheet and capital-light model are the backbone of its 85% of cash flow distribution policy via a variable quarterly dividend. In short, this is a long-duration fee stream and robust capital-raising engine."

Finance
Finance

Our calculations show that Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. BX was in 62 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 54 funds in the previous quarter. Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) delivered a -5.80% return in the past 3 months.

In February 2022, we published an article that includes BX in the Top 10 Must-Have Finance Stocks According to Parsa Kiai’s Steamboat Capital Partners. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s a Reason to Consider Investing in Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

    Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The portfolio outpaced the Russell 2000® Index in the quarter, adding to full-year outperformance. Relative performance was aided by our below-benchmark health care exposure, particularly its lack of […]

  • Texas Roadhouse scoops up seven restaurants in $27M deal

    Texas Roadhouse has increased its number of company-owned restaurants after buying out seven from a long-time franchisee for $27 million. When it issued its fourth quarter earnings last week, it noted that it completed the acquisition of seven franchise restaurants in South Carolina and Georgia for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $27 million. Robinson noted the company has a roll-up formula that's included in the franchise agreement.

  • The 1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist for the First Half of 2022 (and Beyond)

    Amid the turmoil in the markets, here is perhaps the best risk-reward choice among FAANG stocks today. Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is a FAANG stock one can buy today with confidence. Thanks to the technology sell-off, Alphabet is down about 13% from its recent all-time highs, in spite of a blowout recent earnings report.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • Ruble collapses as new sanctions on Russia hit

    Russia's currency collapsed in overnight trading, with the ruble plummeting against the dollar. Why it matters: The dive shows that the steadily increasing sanctions from the U.S., the European Union and the United Kingdom will inflict massive pain on Russia's economy — the 11th largest on Earth — and its people, in a shock that could reverberate throughout the global financial system.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Russian

  • AT&T (T) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    AT&T (T) closed at $23.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Crashed Today

    After a tumultuous last year, electric vehicle (EV) start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) is getting closer to beginning commercial production of its Endurance pickup truck. Lordstown shares fell as much as 19% in early trading Monday and remained down 17.1% as of 11:08 a.m. ET. Lordstown has been working to turn the corner after its former CEO Steve Burns overpromised investors on customer interest and its production timeline.

  • Why Rivian Automotive Stock Popped 6.5% Monday

    The EV stock's investors are waiting for a financial update after the bell today, but not from Rivian.

  • Down More Than 25% in 2022: 3 Top Stocks Worth Buying This March

    With the highest inflation seen in decades, looming interest rate hikes, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and other market destabilizers, investors have had a dizzying array of risk factors to consider this year. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three top growth stocks that have fallen more than 25% across 2022's trading and are worth pouncing on. Read on to see why they think these companies are primed to rebound and deliver big wins for investors.

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

    Wall Street thinks all three of these stocks could jump by double-digit percentages over the next 12 months.

  • Here are the billionaire team owners who rule baseball amid the MLB lockout

    A team-by-team look at the billionaire MLB team owners who are behind the lockout that has delayed the start of the 2022 season.

  • Why Lucid Stock Soared Today

    The EV maker is reportedly going to have some very big news for investors when it reports earnings later today.

  • Tesla Rival Lucid Delivers More Bad News

    Lucid Group is not done with bad news. The Californian luxury electric vehicle maker, which started car production five months ago, has still not found a way to solve its production problems. In any case, this is the message sent Monday by Lucid Group during its fourth quarter earnings release.

  • Largest cryptocurrencies rise as Cardano rallies

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Monday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest change, rising 7.83% to 91 cents. Bitcoin (BTCUSD) rallied 6.44% to $39,873.

  • Warren Buffett’s Preferred Equity Allocation Is 100%. Why the Berkshire CEO Hates Bonds.

    Warren Buffett’s preferred equity allocation is 100%, and he has adopted that strategy both personally and at Berkshire Hathaway in a way that is radically different from other companies in the insurance business. Buffett dislikes bonds, and that is apparent in the tiny fixed-income weighting in the company’s insurance investment portfolio. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) CEO wrote in his annual shareholder letter that his penchant for stocks goes back a long way.

  • US exchanges halt trading in plummeting Russian stocks as Moscow has no plans to reopen markets yet

    A 31% drop in the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF on Monday gave investors an idea of the damage the Russian stock market will experience when it reopens.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Plunge Over Ukraine-Russia Worries. Nasdaq Futures Down 3%.

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will meet Wednesday to discuss production increases.

  • The 4 Most Important Pieces of Advice This Financial Advisor Gave to His 3 Daughters

    In today's column, we chat with Urban Adams, an investment advisor at Dynamic Wealth Advisors and the father of three young adult daughters.

  • Zoom Reports Slowing Growth, but This Stock Is Monday's Real After-Hours Winner

    The stock market was mixed on Monday as investors tried to reconcile everything happening around the world.

  • If You Invested $25,000 in AbbVie In 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is one of the top healthcare companies in the world, with a market cap of $256 billion. The stock debuted on Jan. 2, 2013, as a spin-off from Abbott Labs, and it was priced at $35. AbbVie's dividend payout is 3.8%, which is well above the S&P 500 average of 1.3%.