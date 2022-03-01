Artisan Partners: “Comcast (CMCSA) is a Well-Financed Business”

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its “Artisan Value Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.48% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTLX, 4.55% by its Advisor Class: APDLX, and 4.54% was gained by its Institutional Class: APHLX for the fourth quarter of 2021, all below the Russell 1000® Value Index that delivered a 7.77% return, and the Russell 1000® Index that gained 9.78% for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Artisan Value Fund, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and discussed its stance on the firm. Comcast Corporation is a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based telecommunications company with a $213.3 billion market capitalization. CMCSA delivered a -6.48% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -10.72%. The stock closed at $47.07 per share on February 25, 2022.

Here is what Artisan Value Fund has to say about Comcast Corporation in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Comcast is the leading broadband cable company in North America and a global content producer. Comcast and other cable companies are seeing decreased net subscriber additions as they are lapping tough comparisons from a year ago when net additions were high earlier in the pandemic. Interestingly, churn remains at record low levels—a positive metric that speaks to cable’s value proposition. For Comcast, an additional headwind is a delayed recovery in its theme parks business due to the ongoing pandemic. Additionally, increased investment in 5G by wireless competitors may be weighing on shares. However, 5G is not currently competitive with cable, and based on the economics of 5G capex, it’s unlikely to be competitive for many years, if ever. Cable continues to have a competitive advantage with respect to network speeds and reliability. High recurring revenue, pricing power and low capital intensity make for a powerful economic model that contribute to Comcast’s free cash flow generation, allowing the company to play offense with regards to capital allocation. In summary, Comcast is a well-financed business with a wide competitive moat, that trades cheaply at under 13X our estimate of normalized earnings."

broadband, broadcast, browser, business, cable, comcast, communication, company, computer, corporation, customer, data, digital, dish, editorial, home, house, industry, install, internet, largest, mso, multinational, net, network, online, provider, receiver, repair, retail, satellite, service, technology, telecommunication, telephone, television, transmission, tv, web, website, wireless, world, xfinity
broadband, broadcast, browser, business, cable, comcast, communication, company, computer, corporation, customer, data, digital, dish, editorial, home, house, industry, install, internet, largest, mso, multinational, net, network, online, provider, receiver, repair, retail, satellite, service, technology, telecommunication, telephone, television, transmission, tv, web, website, wireless, world, xfinity

Copyright: jetcityimage / 123RF Stock Photo

Our calculations show that Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. CMCSA was in 80 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 75 funds in the previous quarter. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) delivered a -7.89% return in the past 3 months.

In February 2022, we published an article that includes CMCSA in the 5 Best Dividend Stocks According to Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global. You can find more than 100 investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Energy Recovery (ERII) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The portfolio outpaced the Russell 2000® Index in the quarter, adding to full-year outperformance. Relative performance was aided by our below-benchmark health care exposure, particularly its lack of […]

  • 'AGT: Extreme': Simon Cowell brings mean judge to trapeze act: 'Best thing was one of you fell'

    The second week of "America's Got Talent: Extreme" saw some daring acts, and the full return of mean judge Simon Cowell, "bored" by trapeze act.

  • Ukraine seeks UN investigation into alleged Russia war crimes

    The United Nations Human Rights Council voted on Monday to accept Ukraine's request to hold an urgent debate on Thursday on Russia's invasion. A Ukrainian draft resolution will be considered at the urgent debate.

  • Explaining the Ukraine-Russia conflict -- it's about democracy

    Explaining the Ukraine-Russia conflict

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Dressed Up Like a Punk Couple For Avril Lavigne Concert

    On Friday night, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had a very themed look for the Avril Lavigne concert at The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood.

  • 40-mile Russian convoy threatens Kyiv

    Both sides looked to resume talks in the coming days aimed at stopping the fighting.

  • Russia expected to try to encircle Kyiv in coming days -U.S. official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States expects Russian forces to try to encircle Kyiv in the coming days and could become more aggressive out of frustration with their slow advance on the Ukrainian capital, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday. Air raid sirens wailed across the largely empty streets of Kyiv on Monday warning of another possible missile attack by Russia as the city girds for worse battles to come as Russian forces approach. "We expect that they're going to want to continue to move forward and try to encircle the city in the coming days," the official said, adding that Russian troops were about 25 km (16 miles) from Kyiv's city center.

  • Texas Roadhouse scoops up seven restaurants in $27M deal

    Texas Roadhouse has increased its number of company-owned restaurants after buying out seven from a long-time franchisee for $27 million. When it issued its fourth quarter earnings last week, it noted that it completed the acquisition of seven franchise restaurants in South Carolina and Georgia for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $27 million. Robinson noted the company has a roll-up formula that's included in the franchise agreement.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • Ruble collapses as new sanctions on Russia hit

    Russia's currency collapsed in overnight trading, with the ruble plummeting against the dollar. Why it matters: The dive shows that the steadily increasing sanctions from the U.S., the European Union and the United Kingdom will inflict massive pain on Russia's economy — the 11th largest on Earth — and its people, in a shock that could reverberate throughout the global financial system.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Russian

  • Coinbase CEO's 7 Words That Could Mean Billions for Investors

    If you've been on the fence about this stock, here's the news you've probably been waiting for.

  • AT&T (T) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    AT&T (T) closed at $23.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day.

  • This #1 (Strong Buy) Computer and Technology Stock is a Smart Buy Right Now

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Insiders are Buying PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) After the Decline - Fundamentals May Reveal Why

    With its stock down 41% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL). But recent developments indicate that insiders have started buying up company stock, which is something they do if they feel that the company is undervalued. We are going to look at insider activity and the possible fundamentals underlying this behavior.

  • These 5 Stocks Will Make Me More Than $3,000 in Passive Income This Year

    Easy money. It might seem like an elusive dream. However, investors actually have plenty of opportunities to make money without expending a lot of effort. Dividend stocks especially stand out as an easy way to generate recurring income.

  • Why Rivian Automotive Stock Popped 6.5% Monday

    The EV stock's investors are waiting for a financial update after the bell today, but not from Rivian.

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

    Wall Street thinks all three of these stocks could jump by double-digit percentages over the next 12 months.

  • 3 Popular Dividend Stocks Billionaires Are Piling Into

    Feb. 15 marked the deadline for money managers with over $100 million in assets under management to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In simple terms, a 13F provides a detailed snapshot of what the most successful money managers were buying and selling in the most recently ended quarter (i.e., the fourth quarter of 2021). If there's one trend that stood out in the fourth quarter, it's that billionaire money managers took a liking to popular dividend stocks.

  • Here are the billionaire team owners who rule baseball amid the MLB lockout

    A team-by-team look at the billionaire MLB team owners who are behind the lockout that has delayed the start of the 2022 season.

  • Why Lucid Stock Soared Today

    The EV maker is reportedly going to have some very big news for investors when it reports earnings later today.