Artisan Partners on NeoGenomics (NEO): “We Remain Excited About the Company”

Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Small Cap Fund’ second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.36% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTSX, 4.40% by its Advisor Class: APDSX, and 4.41% by its Institutional Class: APHSX for the second quarter of 2021, all above the Russell 2000® Growth Index that delivered a 3.92% return and the Russell 2000® Index that was up by 4.29% for the same period. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Artisan Partners, the fund mentioned NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) and discussed its stance on the firm. NeoGenomics, Inc. is a Fort Myers, Florida-based testing laboratories company with a $6.3 billion market capitalization. NEO delivered a -4.61% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 43.46%. The stock closed at $51.36 per share on September 3, 2021.

Here is what Artisan Partners has to say about NeoGenomics, Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"NeoGenomics is the largest oncology lab in the US with significant scale and broad distribution to pathologists and hospitals across the country, enabling the company to take share from other labs. A pandemic resurgence earlier this year weighed on the company’s diagnostic testing volumes, though we have been encouraged by a sequential uptick in patient volumes alongside the broader economic reopening. The company also recently acquired Inivata, a company at the forefront of developing liquid biopsy tests to diagnose and monitor cancers. The addressable market for liquid biopsies is significant and could be a considerable longer-term profit cycle opportunity, but significant R&D and development costs—which will weigh on near-term growth—are required to realize the full potential. We remain excited about the company’s ability to leverage its channel dominance in the community setting into bigger proprietary tests (like Inivata's Radar), be a dominant development partner for pharmaceutical companies and provide data insights."

Story continues

Countries With Highest Medical Research Spending

Pixabay/Public Domain

Based on our calculations, NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. NEO was in 13 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 15 funds in the previous quarter. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) delivered a 25.57% return in the past 3 months.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.