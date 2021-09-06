Artisan Partners Remains ‘Patient’ in Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Small Cap Fund’ second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.36% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTSX, 4.40% by its Advisor Class: APDSX, and 4.41% by its Institutional Class: APHSX for the second quarter of 2021, all above the Russell 2000® Growth Index that delivered a 3.92% return and the Russell 2000® Index that was up by 4.29% for the same period. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Artisan Partners, the fund mentioned Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) and discussed its stance on the firm. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a San Carlos, California-based biopharmaceutical startup with a $3.8 billion market capitalization. IOVA delivered a -45.91% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -18.11%. The stock closed at $24.50 per share on September 3, 2021.

Here is what Artisan Partners has to say about Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Iovance is the leader in tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) development and manufacturing. A TIL is a type of immune cell capable of recognizing and killing cancer cells. In cancer therapy, tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes are removed from a patient’s tumor, grown in large numbers in a laboratory and then given back to the patient to help the immune system fight the disease. Iovance’s manufacturing process is efficient, reliable and scalable which enables commercialization of this therapy. Iovance’s first commercial drug to treat metastatic melanoma, Lifileucel, is experiencing difficulty gaining FDA approval. Iovance is working with the FDA to develop new methods to meet the agency’s manufacturing requirements. Unfortunately, the company’s CEO resigned in mid-May, prompting some analysts on the Street to question how far off the company and FDA are in reaching alignment. The company is expected to meet with the FDA later this year, though the FDA has been strained by the pandemic and an approval for Lifileucel has likely been pushed into 2022. Given the strong data around Lifileucel’s efficacy, we believe the drug is de-risked, and we are remaining patient."

Based on our calculations, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. IOVA was in 30 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 37 funds in the previous quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) delivered a 40.07% return in the past 3 months.

