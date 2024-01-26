Artisan retailer World Market will open first Bergen County store at Paramus mall

Bergen County’s first World Market will be making its way to the Bergen Town Center mall in Paramus.

The San Francisco-based chain offers furniture, artisan décor, food and drinks from around the world. It has signed a long-term lease with the shopping center and will replace the Neiman Marcus Last Call store, mall owner Urban Edge Properties announced this week.

The store will be on Bergen Town Center's ground level, facing Route 4, and will be next to its covered parking garage.

'Unique artisan goods' from around the world

“World Market is a terrific tenant to join the gift and home lineup at Bergen Town Center,” said Leigh Lyons, a senior vice president at Urban Edge Properties. “A popular store of this size will draw new customers to the property, where they’ll find many choices and complementary shops.”

The chain "continues to search the world for unique artisan goods and handicrafts, international food favorites and design inspiration for furniture and home décor," said the Urban Edge statement. The addition will expand the mall’s selection of gifts and décor, joining HomeGoods, Marshalls, Burlington and Target, the news release said.

More: A cat cafe, cannabis in Sussex, GolfCave among North Jersey's new business openings

When will World Market open?

The mall hasn’t announced an official opening date beyond saying World Market will open sometime this year.

Formerly known as Cost Plus World Market, the chain was owned by Bed, Bath & Beyond until the subsidiary was sold in 2021. World Market's only current New Jersey location in Shrewsbury.

Stephanie Noda is a local reporter for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: noda@northjersey.comTwitter: @snoda11

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Retailer World Market to open first Bergen County location in Paramus