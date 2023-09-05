Artisse can generate AI photos of you from prompts, templates or even a reference pic

Sarah Perez
·3 min read
0

Artisse is the latest AI photo creation app to challenge the recently viral app Remini and others by allowing users to generate AI photos of themselves by first uploading a series of selfies. However, Artisee claims to improve on the current crop of AI photo apps by offering a broader range of both input and output capability and more realism in the resulting photos, even if set in fantastical realms.

Similar to other apps of its nature, users will upload 15 images of themselves to train the AI on their images. When the upload is complete, you can use either a text prompt or an image prompt to generate new AI photos of yourself. With the latter, you can opt to choose from a template or upload your own reference photo instead to generate photos of yourself in various settings, postures, and styles.

Under the hood, the company says it's using its own property model but has incorporated best practices and elements from existing open source models and tools.

The company says it's working to make the app more flexible in terms of diversity of body shape and skin tones -- an area where other AI photo apps have fallen short, including Remini where many women complained they had been made much skinnier than in real life, or with larger chests. Artisse faces similar challenges.

The bootstrapped startup was founded by William Wu, who previously worked in investment and strategy with roles at McKinsey & Co. and Oaktree Capital. He said he was inspired to work on an AI app after seeing how many people had "perfect" photos of themselves posted to Instagram or on their dating profiles.

"But to be able to create these types of photos, you need to be privileged or to be able to afford it, a lot of patience and time, or a very high level of expertise," Wu tells TechCrunch. For example, people would need to know how to take the photo or how to pose well, he explains. "With the arrival of AI, our goal is to make perfect personal photography accessible to everyone, no matter your background situation, or experience level. Everyone should be able to create perfect photos of themselves," Wu says.

In practice, the app takes much longer to process the photos than others -- roughly 30 to 40 minutes. This system, claims Wu, beats the competition in terms of the realism produced. In the app, users can also browse for inspiration from photos of either men or women in a variety of styles, poses, and backgrounds or they can upload a photo from their own library.

"Remini, which has a popular AI feature, has relatively low-quality photos, low input flexibility," Wu notes, adding that its app requires users to select from a set of templates. Plus, he adds, it has low output flexibility as it involves mostly single-colored backgrounds.

Artisse currently offers the first 25 photos for free then charges around 20 cents per photo afterward. It plans to later launch a subscription model in the next release that will also include HD and sizing features. For B2B clients, Artisse is also offering a full end-to-end consulting style service including model selection, image generation, and post-production work which is priced based on time and later involved.

The app is a product from Hong Kong-based Mumu Labs and is currently bootstrapped, Wu says. But he notes the startup is in negotiations on a term sheet with a U.K.-based VC and in discussions with others.

Artisse is available on both iOS and Android, where it's aiming to reach the roughly 800 million users of photo-editing apps. The company plans to release on the web next month.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlwnCX-72DI?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Recommended Stories

  • Snapchat's new 'Dreams' feature uses generative AI to remix users' selfies

    Snapchat has added a new generative AI feature to its app, called “Dreams.”

  • Snapchat is expanding further into generative AI with 'Dreams'

    Snapchat is preparing to further expand into generative AI features, after earlier launching its AI-powered chatbot My AI, which can now respond with a Snap back, not just text. With the company's forthcoming generative AI feature called "Dreams," Snap will again experiment with AI images -- but soon, those images may contain you and your friends in imaginative backgrounds. The company has been developing features that allow Snapchat users to take or upload selfies that will allow the app to generate new pictures of you in scenarios you imagine, according to findings from app researcher and developer Steve Moser.

  • Zoom rebrands existing -- and intros new -- generative AI features

    To stay competitive in the crowded market for videoconferencing, Zoom is updating and rebranding several of its AI-powered features, including the generative AI assistant formerly known as Zoom IQ. The news comes after controversy over changes to Zoom's terms of service, which implied that Zoom reserved the right to use customers' videos to train its AI tools and models. In response to the blowback, Zoom updated its policy to explicitly state that "communications-like" customer data won't be used in training AI apps and services for Zoom or its outside partners.

  • Harmonya bags $20M to decipher product data for CPG brands

    This is where Harmonya comes in. The software company, based in New York with an office in Tel Aviv, provides retail and CPG companies with AI-powered product data enrichment, categorization and insights. “From a data standpoint, there is no single truth when it comes to products and product data, and the fact that various stakeholders along the entire value chain of commerce — and even within the same organizations — have different ways of categorizing and classifying products,” said Cem Kent, co-founder and CEO of Harmonya, in an email interview.

  • Yamaha celebrates its pioneering electric bike with new drive unit

    Yamaha's debut of the PW-series C2 drive unit for urban commuter ebikes coincides with the 30th anniversary of its PAS, the first modern electric bike.

  • Alibaba-backed autonomous driving darling Deeproute sets sight on Europe carmakers

    Deeproute.ai, the Shenzhen-headquartered robotaxi startup with $350 million in funding and over 500 employees worldwide, is aiming to open an operations center in Germany in 2024. The move will make it yet another Chinese mobility upstart to set up a physical presence in Germany, home to some of the world's largest automakers, as they venture abroad. The plan was announced at the International Motor Show Germany in Munich this week where a good handful of Chinese mobility players were present.

  • The best PS5 games for 2023

    Here are the best games you can get for the PlayStation 5 right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • 'Stretchy, comfortable and soft': These high-waisted panties are under $4 a pop

    'No visible panty lines' and 'perfect for curvy people,' shoppers say. Save 55%!

  • The Daily Sweat: Astros, Rangers meet in pivotal American League West series

    With less than a month remaining in the MLB season, there won’t be a more interesting race than what we’re seeing in the AL West.

  • Where to watch 'Daryl Dixon' and every other series in 'The Walking Dead' franchise

    Daryl Dixon returns next week. Here's how to catch up on "The Walking Dead."

  • FIBA World Cup: U.S. hits 17 3-pointers in blowout win over Italy, while Serbia takes down Lithuania

    Mikal Bridges and Tyrese Haliburton combined to shoot 10-for-14 from 3-point range in the 100-63 win.

  • See how the same six bags fit into 117 different new cars, SUVs and trucks

    Standardized cargo capacity test for compact SUVs, three-row SUVs, sedans, EVs and everything else.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: Deion's dazzling debut, Americans take center stage at US Open

    Everything you need to know about the day in sports.

  • The 120+ best Labor Day sales that are still live

    We picked all the best sales to shop, including hundreds off at Amazon, 40% off at Best Buy, 50% off at Wayfair and more.

  • India warns of malware attacks targeting its Android users

    India has warned its citizens of an advanced malware targeting Android users, capable of accessing sensitive data and allowing hackers control over infected devices. The Controller General of Defence Accounts, a department in India's Defense Ministry, released the advisory on the Remote Access Trojan called DogeRAT, originally brought to notice by the cybersecurity startup CloudSEK. The note said the malware, targeting Android users primarily located in India, is distributed via social media and messaging platforms as legitimate apps such as ChatGPT, Opera Mini and even as "premium versions" of YouTube, Netflix and Instagram.

  • Nintendo's new mobile game lets you pluck Pikmin on your browser

    Nintendo's Pikmin Finder works on any mobile browser

  • Opna wants to help companies hit 'net zero' by finding and funding carbon projects

    The race to net zero has led thousands of businesses to commit to eliminating their greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, a commitment that falls short of what is needed to counter the growing climate emergency. Insufficient action and planning among governments and corporations is part of it, but even with the best will in the world, the Herculean undertaking required to get businesses to net zero in less than three decades presents a vast gamut of challenges. Among them is how to help well-intentioned institutions invest in carbon projects, and -- by extension -- how to help carbon projects get investment?

  • Kotani gets $2M pre-seed to help African workers send money home via crypto -- without the internet

    Of the many lofty promises of cryptocurrency, one of the most commendable ones is its potential to bring financial inclusion to underserved users. Nairobi-based Kotani Pay is a crypto payments startup with a vision to make cross-border remittances easier for the large underbanked populations in Africa. The two-year-old startup is targeting a use case that concerns the livelihood of hundreds of millions of people including in Kenya, Ghana, Zambia and South Africa.

  • Telecom companies in India want tech firms to pay for network usage

    Telecom operators in India, the second largest wireless market, would like internet companies to compensate for using their networks, a recommendation they've made to the local regulatory body, echoing a viewpoint that is gaining some momentum in other parts of the world but also stoking fears about violation of net neutrality. Jio, India's largest telecom operator with more than 450 million subscribers, recommended to the local regulator that internet companies should be made to "contribute" towards telecom network costs based on the traffic they consume, their turnover and number of users.

  • Agent: Shohei Ohtani will pitch again, hit next season; 'procedure' on injured elbow is inevitable

    Ohtani's agent said that his UCL tear is different than last time and it's unclear if he'll undergo Tommy John surgery.