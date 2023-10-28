Artist Bunky Echo-Hawk child abuse trial set, second charge dismissed

Oklahoma artist Bunky Echo-Hawk, shown here in a 2020 file photo, was charged in January 2022 with lewd or indecent acts toward a child. The criminal case is ongoing.

Prominent Oklahoma artist Bunky Echo-Hawk is set to go on trial in April on accusations he molested a child. A separate charge of possessing child pornography has been dismissed.

A hearing in the case against Echo-Hawk, 48, was held Friday in Pawnee County District Court. The internationally known artist has denied the allegations since they came to light in January 2022.

A child told police Echo-Hawk had repeatedly touched them under their clothing, according to court records. He was charged with lewd or indecent acts to a child, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 20 to 25 years in prison, depending on the victim's age.

Echo-Hawk was later accused of possessing or producing child pornography after investigators searched his house. A judge dismissed that charge in June after Echo-Hawk's attorney contended investigators went beyond the scope of the search warrant when they seized some electronic devices in his home.

His attorney declined to comment on the case.

Echo-Hawk, whose full name is Walter Echo-Hawk III, has remained out of the spotlight since the charges surfaced. The Pawnee and Yakama artist became famous for paintings that depict contemporary Native American life and double as sharp commentary on government policies. He was also a well-known speaker and performer.

Many galleries and museums stopped displaying his work after his arrest.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: One charge dismissed against Bunky Echo-Hawk, other charge set for trial