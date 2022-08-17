Artist Bunky Echo-Hawk faces new charge in Oklahoma child abuse case

High-profile Oklahoma artist Bunky Echo-Hawk is facing a second felony charge in a Pawnee County criminal case that began after a child reported Echo-Hawk had molested them.

Echo-Hawk was accused in July of possessing child porn. He already was facing a charge of lewd or indecent acts to a child younger than 16.

Prosecutors added the new charge after investigators searched electronic devices belonging to Echo-Hawk, said Jeff Jones, assistant district attorney for Pawnee County.

Echo-Hawk was scheduled to be arraigned on the charge Tuesday, but the hearing is now set for Aug. 23.

Artist Bunky Echo-Hawk, who is Pawnee and Yakama, shown here in this 2020 file photo by the Arizona Republic.

Echo-Hawk, whose legal first name is Walter, pleaded not guilty to the initial charge in January and plans to do the same when he is arraigned on the latest count, said his attorney, Dan Good.

In his first public statement to The Oklahoman on the case, Echo-Hawk denied both accusations and asked for privacy.

“I want to be perfectly clear: I have never in my life accessed, sought or held any interest in viewing that type of material in any way, shape or form,” Echo-Hawk said in a written statement provided by his attorney. “I am shocked, bewildered and devastated by just the thought of this allegation — and like the false claims made against me previously — I am not guilty of what I have been accused of. I eagerly look forward to proving my innocence in court, and simply request privacy for my family during this painful chapter of our lives.”

According to court documents, police started investigating Echo-Hawk, who is 47, after a child disclosed in October that Echo-Hawk had touched them multiple times under their clothing. A judge signed off on a search warrant and officers seized three mobile phones, a USB flash drive and several notebooks.

Echo-Hawk, who is Pawnee and Yakama, is known for contemporary paintings and murals that double as cultural critiques, such as portraits of Native Americans wearing gas masks. His family is also well-known in Indian Country; his father with whom he shares a first name is a prominent attorney who now leads the Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma.

Bunky Echo-Hawk has built a large fan base through his art and advocacy on Indigenous issues. But he has not posted to his public social media pages since February, when the news website Indianz.com first reported on his arrest. Several organizations cut their ties with him after the case came to light.

Good said the latest accusation against Echo-Hawk shows the importance of due process, particularly “with the content in question and its origins still unknown.“

“We must appropriately wait for the facts to be revealed as part of the legal process, and we intend to litigate those facts over the coming months,“ said Good, who works for the law firm of Adler Markoff & Associates in Oklahoma City.

After Echo-Hawk's arraignment, the next step will be a preliminary hearing where prosecutors will need to prove they have probable cause to advance toward trial on the two felony charges, Jones said. That hearing will likely take place this fall.

If you are experiencing domestic violence or sexual violence, help is available: StrongHearts Native Helpline, strongheartshelpline.org or 1-844-762-8483.

