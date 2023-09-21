Artist comes from London to Butte to paint mural at Finlen Hotel
A renown London-based artist came all the way to Butte to paint a mural commemorating the 100th birthday of the historic Finlen Hotel.
A renown London-based artist came all the way to Butte to paint a mural commemorating the 100th birthday of the historic Finlen Hotel.
US stocks were poised to continue their retreat on Thursday as investors worried over the Fed's hawkish stance.
Donald Trump appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday in a pretaped interview with new host Kristen Welker. Her performance was widely panned by critics who said she failed to hold the former president to account.
Reviews are in for 'The Continental." Is it worth your time? The critics sound off.
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins over the weekend.
The Sun advance to their fifth straight WNBA semifinals.
Cruise is planning to build a winterized version of the Origin, the company's autonomous vehicle model that is purpose-built without a steering wheel or pedals. "A couple of years from now, we'll have a new version of our vehicles coming out that is adapted for cold weather," said Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. Cruise operates a commercial robotaxi service in San Francisco and in Austin, as well as a free service in Phoenix.
All MGM Resorts hotels and casinos are back up and running as normal, nine days after a cyberattack shut down systems across the company, the company said in an X post on Wednesday.
What's the latest fantasy news coming from NFL backfields as we get closer to Week 3 action?
Score over 50% off the nifty Bluetooth FM transmitter that's loved by 20,000+ shoppers. It's one of Amazon's hidden gems!
Fans swear by this flattering Gloria Vanderbilt fave: 'I will live in these!' Snap 'em up for up to 75% off.
What you need to know about the newest chapter of the "John Wick" universe.
The Biden administration agreed to unfreeze $6 billion in funds to secure the release of five Americans held captive in Iran. Was it worth the hefty price tag?
Step forward Untap Health, a startup out of London, U.K. that's presenting on the Disrupt SF Battlefield stage today with a pitch about pulling a stream of actionable risk data from wastewater. Although the processes involved (sewage collection, sending samples to a lab for analysis) still tend to be very manual, with a delay of several days or even a week before you get results. Its pair of academic co-founders, Dr Claire Trant and Dr Jay Bullen, have been working since early 2021 to bring this idea to life after meeting and clicking over the idea at Entrepreneur First.
Take it from nearly 57,000 five-star reviewers — these rock.
The Bears are off to a miserable start this season.
Dan Titus examines the loaded small forward position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
Two years after announcing voice chat was coming to Roblox, the gaming company has acquired a voice tech startup, Speechly, offering voice chat moderation, real-time transcription and Voice API that lets companies add AI voice technology and voice interfaces to their products and experiences. The Helsinki, Finland-based startup Speechly was founded in 2016 with the mission of enabling better computer voice interactions and communication between people online, resulting in the creation of its real-time voice moderation tech that helps reduce toxic behavior in online communities.
Save over 30% on these shatterproof Edison-style bulbs that emit a soft amber glow.
A few weeks ago, it was reported that MotherDuck, the company commercializing the lightweight database platform DuckDB, was in talks to raise new capital from VC firm Felicis. The tranche values MotherDuck at $400 million post-money, and will be put toward expanding MotherDuck's engineering and go-to-market teams, CEO Jordan Tigani tells me. Tigani expects MotherDuck's headcount to grow from 32 staffers currently to 45 by the end of the year.
Keep it on hand for emergencies and even take it camping.