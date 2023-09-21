Artist comes from London to Butte to paint mural at Finlen Hotel

TechCrunch

Step forward Untap Health, a startup out of London, U.K. that's presenting on the Disrupt SF Battlefield stage today with a pitch about pulling a stream of actionable risk data from wastewater. Although the processes involved (sewage collection, sending samples to a lab for analysis) still tend to be very manual, with a delay of several days or even a week before you get results. Its pair of academic co-founders, Dr Claire Trant and Dr Jay Bullen, have been working since early 2021 to bring this idea to life after meeting and clicking over the idea at Entrepreneur First.