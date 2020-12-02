Artist Creates Slantnose 1970 Dodge Challenger

Steven Symes
·2 min read

Wait until you see what they did to the rear...

We fully admit to showcasing some obviously hideous artist renderings of classic cars, especially American muscle, which as upset some of the more fragile enthusiasts. Thankfully, today we’ve gone a different route and are presenting something which certain readers might love, even if there are a subset who will hate it.

image credit: Instagram
This 1970 Dodge Challenger has a much sleeker, more aerodynamic appearance not completely dissimilar from the Charger Daytona. One of the many differences is this slatnose isn’t wearing a nose cone, so that hopefully would mean zero cooling issues if it were built in real life.

Of course, slantnose builds are more of a Porsche thing. This one converts the headlights to the front of the nose and makes them LEDs, an interesting choice made possible by modern technology.

image credit: Instagram
Things get a lot weirder around back. The tall, fixed wing is obviously for track use, something the Marlboro livery screams. Then there’s a rear diffuser which extends beyond the rear of the muscle car by easily a foot, maybe as much as two. Rear fender elements do the same thing.

image credit: Instagram
We fully expect Mopar enthusiasts to hate this rendering. It effectively erases just about everything unique about the classic Dodge Challenger. Sure, it might be better suited for high-speed track runs, but there are other cars out there which would be a more suitable choice. In other words, this rendering could arguably be labeled as indulgent.

image credit: Instagram
The artist who made this rendering, who goes by altered_intent on Instagram, claims this is the first slantnose ’70 Dodge Challenger in existence. We haven’t seen one before, so that might be accurate. However, if you know of one out there, whether a rendering or a real-world build, please let us know.

What do you think of this 1970 Dodge Challenger rendering? Let us know in the comments.

