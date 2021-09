The Daily Beast

Rodrigo Varela/GettyActor Michael K. Williams, famous for his roles in The Wire and Boardwalk Empire, was found dead in his New York City apartment on Monday—leaving his family, co-stars, and fans in shock.Williams, who was 54, was up for an Emmy for best supporting actor in a drama series for his performance in the HBO show Lovecraft Country at the time of his death.His representatives released a statement asking for privacy for his family “while grieving this unsurmountable loss.”The Brooklyn-