Late artist leaves generous gift to local horse sanctuary

Alexis Ferri is the CEO of the Tierra Madre Horse and Human Sanctuary, Phoenix nonprofit. On Tuesday, she gave ABC15 a look at a place caring for 26 horses in desperate need of compassion. “A lot of these horses come to us having been through some challenging times, we have seen some pretty horrific cases of abuse and neglect,” said Ferri. Many other horses are abandoned or surrendered but one thing they all have in common is when they arrive at Tierra Madre, they become family.

